Beacon Education Announces Partnership with University of Arizona College of Law Online Master of Laws and Master of Legal Studies to launch in 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education, the largest provider of online graduate degrees to China, is proud to announce its newest partner, the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law, and the introduction of China's first online Master of Laws (LLM) and Master of Legal Studies (MLS) degrees directly enrolling online cohorts of Chinese working professionals.

Beacon's comprehensive services and technology suite will provide fully localized capabilities for University of Arizona Law in China including marketing, recruitment, instructional design, delivery, technology, and student support to deliver both first-in-class and best-in-class educational experiences and outcomes for talented working professionals in China seeking LLM and MLS degrees.

"University of Arizona Law has a history of developing key partnerships with top-tier universities in China to deliver our BA/Law degree and to recruit students to pursue our LLM and JD degrees in Tucson," said University of Arizona Law Dean Marc Miller, who views the partnership as a natural progression of the college's commitment to delivering accessible, high quality education in China."We have been at the forefront of online legal education—years before the pandemic—and believe Beacon Education is the perfect partner to recruit exceptional legal professionals who want to expand their understanding of U.S. and international legal studies."

"The need for international legal education in China is expanding; companies and individuals are seeking to better understand the complexities and best practices of international law," explained Michael Wang, CEO of Beacon Education. "University of Arizona Law's programs are perfectly designed to meet those needs and fill that gap."

ABOUT THE JAMES E. ROGERS COLLEGE OF LAW

The University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law is the first law school in the U.S. where you can earn a degree at any stage of your education, from undergraduate through doctoral. Because of our influential and accessible faculty, supportive student community, and home at one of the nation's top research universities, we are uniquely poised to prepare you for success. law.arizona.edu.

ABOUT BEACON EDUCATION

Beacon is China's largest provider of online master's degrees, partnering with the world's leading universities to deliver a broad range of programs and resources. Our 35+ programs across 18+ university partners are transforming digital education in China. Beacon is proud to empower Chinese learners to achieve their goals. https://www.beaconedu.com/

