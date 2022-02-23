Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Quarter and Year Ending December 31, 2021 Earnings

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter and year end results are consistent with the update released on February 9, 2022.

4Q21 Operational and Financial Highlights:

  • Produced 68.8 MBoepd in 4Q21 with oil volumes of 44.4 MBopd;
  • E&P CapEx was $45.3MM in 4Q21 and $168.2MM in FY21;
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $269.4MM, net income was $225.9MM and net income from continuing operations was $188.2MM;
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(1) was $200.8MM and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) was $148.5MM;
  • Received distribution of $19.0MM from OMP on November 29th ;
  • Pro forma net debt was $67.9MM as of December 31, 2021, including $160.0MM of cash received for the OMP merger with Crestwood, which closed on February 1, 2022. No amounts were drawn under the revolving credit facility ($900MM borrowing base; $450MM of elected commitments);
  • Increased base dividend 17% to $0.585/share ($2.34/share annualized) on February 9, 2022. The base dividend will be paid on March 4, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2022;
  • Completed $100MM share repurchase program.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the fourth quarter and year end 2021. Metrics reflect the Company's continuing operations and exclude amounts reported as discontinued operations due to the OMP merger. This presentation is consistent with the E&P-only metrics historically reported and is also consistent with disclosures in the Company's investor presentation, which can be found on the Company's website (www.oasispetroleum.com).

Metric


FY21 Actual


4Q21 Actual


4Q21 Preliminary

Production (MBoe/d)


58.0


68.8


68.8

Production (Mbbl/d)


37.0


44.4


44.4

Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)


$0.70


$0.24


$0.23-$0.33

Adjusted natural gas realization ($ over NYMEX)(1)


$1.41


$2.45


$2.40-$2.50

LOE ($ per Boe)


$9.63


$9.10


$9.05-$9.15

E&P GPT ($ per Boe)(1)


$3.83


$3.40


$3.35-$3.45

Cash G&A ($MM)(1)(2)


$46.2


$10.3


$10.2-$10.4

Production taxes (% of oil and adjusted gas revenues)


6.6%


6.3%


6.3%-6.4%

E&P & Other CapEx


$170.5


$45.9


$45.0-$47.0

Cash Interest ($MM)(1)


$19.2


$7.0


$6.9-$7.1

Cash taxes ($MM)


$—


$—


$—

___________________

(1)

Adjusted Gas Revenues, E&P GPT, Cash G&A and Cash Interest are all non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP. During 2021, for the purposes of non-GAAP disclosures and forward-looking guidance, Oasis made certain non-GAAP downward adjustments to natural gas revenues and gathering, processing and transportation ("GPT") expenses to reflect the gathering and processing charges charged by OMP as if they were recorded as a reduction to natural gas revenues rather than GPT expenses, resulting in lower adjusted natural gas realizations and E&P GPT. Due to the sale of OMP, these non-GAAP adjustments will no longer be made going forward in 2022. These non-GAAP adjustments did not impact overall profit margins.

(2)

4Q21 includes non-recurring items related to the Crestwood transaction. Adjusting for these items, Cash G&A would have been $9.3MM.

Select Operational and Financial Data

The following table presents select operational and financial data from continuing operations, unless otherwise noted, for the periods presented:


3Q21


4Q21



FY21

Production data:







Crude oil (Bopd)

31,896


44,422



36,955

Natural gas (Mcfpd)

119,448


146,196



126,459

Total production (Boepd)

51,804


68,788



58,032

Percent crude oil

61.6%


64.6%



63.7%

Average sales prices:







Crude oil, without derivative settlements ($ per Bbl)

$       70.12


$       76.37



$       67.49

Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)

0.43


0.24



0.70

Crude oil, with derivative settlements ($ per Bbl)

43.81


52.11



48.55

Crude oil derivative settlements - net cash payments ($MM)

77.2


99.1



255.5

Natural gas, without derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1)

6.89


7.93



6.28

Natural gas, with derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1)

6.50


7.12



5.96

Natural gas derivative settlements - net cash payments ($MM)

4.3


11.0



14.7

Selected financial data ($MM):







Revenues:







Crude oil revenues

$       205.7


$       312.1



$       910.4

Natural gas revenues

75.7


106.7



289.9

Purchased oil and gas sales

87.4


102.6



379.0

Other services revenues

0.1


0.1



0.7

Total revenues

$       368.9


$       521.5



$    1,580.0

Net cash provided by operating activities(2)

$       294.4


$       269.4



$       914.1

Non-GAAP financial measures:







Adjusted EBITDA

$       116.4


$       200.8



$       550.7

Adjusted FCF

67.5


148.5



363.2

Select operating expenses:







Lease operating expenses

$          44.9


$          57.6



$       203.9

GPT

30.0


31.7



122.6

Purchased oil and gas expenses

85.8


104.2



380.0

Production taxes

18.4


25.9



76.8

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

24.0


42.5



126.4

Total select operating expenses

$       203.1


$       261.9



$       909.7

___________________

(1)

Prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids.

(2)

Cash provided by operating activities was not recast for discontinued operations.

The Company recorded an income tax benefit from continuing operations of $1.0MM in FY21, resulting in an annual effective tax benefit of (0.3)%.

For 4Q21 and FY21, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $188.2MM and $189.0MM, respectively, or $8.96 and $9.15 per diluted share, respectively. Excluding certain non-cash items and their tax effect, adjusted net income attributable to Oasis from continuing operations (non-GAAP) was $89.3MM, or $4.25 per diluted share, in 4Q21 and $196.4MM, or $9.52 per diluted share, in FY21.

Capital Expenditures

The following table presents the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") by category for the periods presented:


1Q21


2Q21


3Q21


4Q21


FY21

CapEx ($MM):










E&P

$              28.6


$              52.4


$              41.9


$              45.3


$           168.2

Other(1)

0.4


0.6


0.7


0.6


2.3

Total E&P and other

29.0


53.0


42.6


45.9


170.5

Acquisitions


74.5



511.5


586.0

Total CapEx from continuing operations

29.0


127.5


42.6


557.4


756.5

Discontinued operations(2)

0.3


13.4


16.1


19.3


49.1

Total CapEx

$              29.3


$           140.9


$              58.7


$           576.7


$           805.6

___________________

(1)

Includes capitalized interest of $0.5MM for 4Q21 and $2.1MM for FY21.

(2)

Represents capital expenditures attributable to the Company's midstream assets that were classified as discontinued operations.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The following table presents key balance sheet statistics and liquidity metrics from continuing operations as of December 31, 2021 (in millions):


December 31, 2021

Revolving credit facility(1)

$                               450.0



Revolver borrowings

$                                     —

Senior notes

400.0

Total debt

$                               400.0



Cash and cash equivalents

$                               172.1

Letters of credit

2.4

Liquidity

$                               619.7

___________________

(1)

$900MM borrowing base and $450MM of elected commitments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including the Company's drilling program, production, derivative instruments, capital expenditure levels and other guidance included in this press release, as well as the impact of the novel coronavirus 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on the Company's operations. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, risks that the proposed transaction may not be consummated or the benefits contemplated therefrom may not be realized, the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and unitholder approval and the satisfaction of the other conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, the ability of Crestwood to successfully integrate OMP's operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings, the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers, competitors and credit rating agencies, changes in crude oil and natural gas prices, developments in the global economy, particularly the public health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse impact thereof on demand for crude oil and natural gas, the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain the functioning of national and global economies and markets, the impact of Company actions to protect the health and safety of employees, vendors, customers, and communities, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the Williston Basin acquisition and Permian Basin divestitures, uncertainties in estimating proved reserves and forecasting production results, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as the Company's ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation facilities, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company's business and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related decline of the oil and gas exploration and production industry may make it particularly difficult to identify risks or predict the degree to which identified risks will impact the Company's business and financial condition. Because considerable uncertainty exists with respect to the future pace and extent of a global economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company cannot predict whether or when crude oil production and economic activities will return to normalized levels.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)




December 31,


2021


2020






(In thousands, except share data)

ASSETS




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$                172,114


$                  10,709

Restricted cash


4,370

Accounts receivable, net

377,202


202,240

Inventory

28,956


21,624

Prepaid expenses

6,016


5,815

Derivative instruments


467

Other current assets

1,836


78

Current assets held for sale

1,029,318


26,314

Total current assets

1,615,442


271,617

Property, plant and equipment




Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method)

1,395,837


810,604

Other property and equipment

48,981


51,505

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(124,386)


(14,284)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

1,320,432


847,825

Derivative instruments

44,865


Long-term inventory

17,510


14,522

Operating right-of-use assets

15,782


4,440

Other assets

12,756


18,329

Non-current assets held for sale


1,002,304

Total assets

$             3,026,787


$             2,159,037





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$                    2,136


$                    2,562

Revenues and production taxes payable

270,306


144,865

Accrued liabilities

150,674


108,142

Accrued interest payable

2,150


620

Derivative instruments

89,447


56,944

Advances from joint interest partners

1,892


2,723

Current operating lease liabilities

7,893


1,662

Other current liabilities

1,046


1,604

Current liabilities held for sale

699,653


22,109

Total current liabilities

1,225,197


341,231

Long-term debt

392,524


260,000

Deferred income taxes 

7


984

Asset retirement obligations

57,604


45,532

Derivative instruments 

115,282


37,614

Operating lease liabilities

6,724


1,629

Other liabilities

7,876


3,557

Non-current liabilities held for sale


455,751

Total liabilities

1,805,214


1,146,298

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity




Common stock, $0.01 par value: 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,147,199 shares issued and 19,276,181 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 20,093,017 shares issued and 20,093,017 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020

200


200

Treasury stock, at cost: 871,018 shares at December 31, 2021 and no shares at December 31, 2020

(100,000)


Additional paid-in capital

863,010


965,654

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

269,690


(49,912)

Oasis share of stockholders' equity

1,032,900


915,942

Non-controlling interests

188,673


96,797

Total stockholders' equity

1,221,573


1,012,739

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$             3,026,787


$             2,159,037

Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)



Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended









December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


Year Ended December 31, 2021


Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020












Revenues











Oil and gas revenues

$         418,799


$         281,473


$      1,200,256


$           86,145



$         601,510

Purchased oil and gas sales

102,633


87,382


378,983


20,633



237,111

Other services revenues

145


121


687


215



6,836

Total revenues

521,577


368,976


1,579,926


106,993



845,457

Operating expenses











Lease operating expenses

57,560


44,889


203,933


22,517



160,406

Other services expenses


26


47




6,658

Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

31,694


30,028


122,614


13,198



117,884

Purchased oil and gas expenses

104,183


85,828


379,972


20,278



229,056

Production taxes

25,902


18,445


76,835


5,938



45,439

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

42,459


23,975


126,436


13,789



271,002

Exploration expenses

823


263


2,760




2,748

Rig termination






1,279

Impairment



3




4,825,530

General and administrative expenses

19,188


20,088


80,688


14,803



144,700

Litigation settlement








22,750

Total operating expenses

281,809


223,542


993,288


90,523



5,827,452

Gain (loss) on sale of properties

(5,667)


5,405


222,806


11



10,396

Operating income (loss)

234,101


150,839


809,444


16,481



(4,971,599)

Other income (expense)











Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments

(39,298)


(101,790)


(589,641)


(84,615)



233,565

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(7,361)


(7,156)


(30,806)


(2,020)



(141,836)

Gain on extinguishment of debt






83,867

Reorganization items, net






665,916

Other income (expense)

(215)


(139)


(1,010)


(401)



1,271

Total other income (expense), net

(46,874)


(109,085)


(621,457)


(87,036)



842,783

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

187,227


41,754


187,987


(70,555)



(4,128,816)

Income tax benefit

973



973


3,447



262,962

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

188,200


41,754


188,960


(67,108)



(3,865,854)

Income from discontinued operations attributable to Oasis, net of income tax

29,682


30,196


130,642


17,196



225,526

Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis

$         217,882


$           71,950


$         319,602


$          (49,912)



$    (3,640,328)

Earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share:











Basic from continuing operations

$                9.67


$                2.11


$                9.55


$              (3.36)



$            (12.17)

Basic from discontinued operations

1.53


1.52


6.60


0.86



0.71

Basic total

$             11.20


$                3.63


$             16.15


$              (2.50)



$            (11.46)

Diluted from continuing operations

$                8.96


$                2.01


$                9.15


$              (3.36)



$            (12.17)

Diluted from discontinued operations

1.41


1.45


6.33


0.86



0.71

Diluted total

$             10.37


$                3.46


$             15.48


$              (2.50)



$            (11.46)

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic

19,457


19,812


19,792


19,991



317,644

Diluted

21,007


20,786


20,648


19,991



317,644

Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Successor



Predecessor


Year Ended December 31, 2021


Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020















Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests

$       355,298


$        (45,962)



$  (3,724,611)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization

158,304


16,094



291,115

Gain on extinguishment of debt




(83,867)

Gain on sale of properties

(222,806)


(11)



(10,396)

Impairment

5




4,937,143

Deferred income taxes

(977)


(3,447)



(262,926)

Derivative instruments

589,641


84,615



(233,565)

Equity-based compensation expenses

15,476


270



31,315

Non-cash reorganization items, net




(809,036)

Deferred financing costs amortization and other

12,992


6,824



41,811

Working capital and other changes:







Change in accounts receivable, net

(184,605)


68,322



96,436

Change in inventory

2,168


1,902



(4,005)

Change in prepaid expenses

5,605


(2,976)



1,674

Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities

184,517


(24,573)



(62,694)

Change in other assets and liabilities, net

(1,482)


(5,803)



(5,458)

Net cash provided by operating activities

914,136


95,255



202,936

Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(212,820)


(9,805)



(332,007)

Acquisitions

(590,097)




Proceeds from sale of properties

376,081




15,188

Costs related to sale of properties

(2,926)




Derivative settlements

(270,118)


(76)



224,416

Derivative modifications

(220,889)




Net cash used in investing activities

(920,769)


(9,881)



(92,403)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

399,500


29,000



686,189

Principal payments on revolving credit facilities

(906,500)


(114,500)



(686,189)

Repurchase of senior unsecured notes




(68,060)

Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes

850,000




Deferred financing costs

(22,251)




(7,260)

Debtor-in-possession credit facility fees




(5,853)

Proceeds from issuance of OMP common units, net of offering costs

86,467




Common control transaction costs

(5,675)




Purchases of treasury stock

(100,000)




(2,756)

Dividends paid

(111,905)




Distributions to non-controlling interests

(28,720)




(24,080)

Payments on finance lease liabilities

(1,161)


(202)



(1,989)

Proceeds from warrants exercised

1,435




Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

161,190


(85,702)



(109,998)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

154,557


(328)



535

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







Beginning of period

20,226


20,554



20,019

End of period

$       174,783


$         20,226



$         20,554

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Gas Revenues

The Company defines Adjusted Gas Revenues as natural gas revenues less benefits from intercompany midstream services related to natural gas gathering and processing services. Adjusted Gas Revenues is not a measure of natural gas revenues as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted Gas Revenues provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to evaluate the natural gas revenues derived from the Company's E&P business. This non-GAAP measure is intended to provide investors and analysts an indication of the natural gas revenues the Company would receive if fees charged from midstream service providers were recorded as a reduction to natural gas revenues rather than as GPT expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of natural gas revenues to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Gas Revenues for the periods presented (in thousands):


Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021


Year Ended December 31, 2021


Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020


















Natural gas revenues

$       106,696


$         75,742


$       289,875


$         17,070



$         78,698

Intercompany impacts from midstream segment

(10,200)


(11,773)


(43,069)


(3,440)



(30,824)

Adjusted Gas Revenues

$         96,496


$         63,969


$       246,806


$         13,630



$         47,874

Cash GPT and E&P GPT

The Company defines Cash GPT as total GPT expenses less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. The Company defines E&P GPT as Cash GPT less benefits from intercompany midstream services related to natural gas gathering and processing services. Cash GPT and E&P GPT are not measures of GPT expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT and E&P GPT provide useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to market and transport the Company's commodities from the wellhead to delivery points for sale without regard to the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices, and with the fees charged from midstream service providers presented as if they were recorded as a reduction to natural gas revenues rather than as GPT expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measures of Cash GPT and E&P GPT for the periods presented (in thousands):


Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021


Year Ended December 31, 2021


Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020


















GPT

$         31,694


$         30,028


$       122,614


$       13,198



$       117,884

Pipeline imbalances

15


547


1,670


189



(1,346)

Cash GPT

$         31,709


$         30,575


$       124,284


$       13,387



$       116,538

Intercompany impacts from midstream segment

(10,200)


(11,773)


(43,069)


(3,440)



(30,824)

E&P GPT

$         21,509


$         18,802


$         81,215


$          9,947



$         85,714

Cash G&A

The Company defines Cash G&A as total G&A expenses less G&A expenses from discontinued operations, non-cash equity-based compensation expenses, G&A expenses attributable to shared service allocations and other non-cash charges. Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to the aforementioned charges, which can vary substantially from company to company.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of G&A expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):


Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021


Year Ended December 31, 2021


Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020


















General and administrative expenses

$         24,420


$         19,514


$         84,881


$        14,224



$       145,294

Less: general and administrative expenses from discontinued operations(1)

5,232


(574)


4,193


(579)



594

General and administrative expenses from continuing operations

19,188


20,088


80,688


14,803



144,700

Equity-based compensation expenses

(4,145)


(4,144)


(14,663)




(29,794)

G&A expenses attributable to shared services

(5,026)


(4,387)


(19,443)


(2,569)



(18,881)

Other non-cash adjustments

305


(1,025)


(371)




Cash G&A

$         10,322


$         10,532


$         46,211


$        12,234



$         96,025

__________________

(1)

Includes discontinued intercompany eliminations.

Cash Interest

The Company defines Cash Interest as interest expense less interest expense from discontinued operations plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs and debt discounts. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its E&P activities, excluding non-cash amortization, and its ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented (in thousands):


Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021


Year Ended December 31, 2021(1)


Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020(2)


















Interest expense

$         18,331


$         18,153


$         67,751


$           3,168



$       181,484

Less: Interest expense from discontinued operations

10,970


10,997


36,945


1,148



39,648

Interest expense from continuing operations

7,361


7,156


30,806


2,020



141,836

Capitalized interest

537


578


2,077


128



6,106

Amortization of deferred financing costs

(934)


(825)


(13,727)


(152)



(6,865)

Amortization of debt discount






(8,317)

Cash Interest

$           6,964


$           6,909


$         19,156


$           1,996



$       132,760

__________________

(1)

Interest expense and interest expense from continuing operations include fees incurred for a bridge loan facility of $7.8MM.

(2)

Interest expense, interest expense from continuing operations and Cash Interest include a specified default interest charge of $30.3MM related to the Company's revolving credit facility. In addition, interest expense and interest expense from discontinued operations include a specified default interest charge related to OMP's revolving credit facility of $28.0MM. These specified default interest charges were waived upon the Company's emergence from bankruptcy on November 19, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, DD&A, exploration expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, plus distributions from OMP. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations less Cash Interest and E&P and other capital expenditures (excluding capitalized interest and acquisition capital).

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measures of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance, its ability to generate cash from business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the periods presented (in thousands):


Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended









December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


Year Ended December 31, 2021


Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020


















Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests

$       225,923


$         83,332


$       355,298


$         (45,962)



$  (3,724,611)

(Gain) loss on sale of properties

5,667


(5,405)


(222,806)


(11)



(10,396)

Gain on extinguishment of debt






(83,867)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

39,298


101,790


589,641


84,615



(233,565)

Derivative settlements

(110,100)


(81,443)


(270,118)


(76)



224,416

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

18,331


18,153


67,751


3,168



181,484

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

45,723


33,623


158,304


16,094



291,115

Impairment



5




4,937,143

Rig termination






1,279

Exploration expenses

823


263


2,760




2,748

Equity-based compensation expenses

4,288


4,287


15,476


270



31,315

Litigation settlement






22,750

Reorganization items, net






(786,831)

Income tax benefit

(956)



(956)


(3,447)



(262,962)

Other non-cash adjustments

(42)


816


123


468



2,324

Adjusted EBITDA

228,955


155,416


695,478


55,119



592,342

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations

(47,092)


(57,980)


(216,540)


(22,309)



(173,457)

Cash distributions from OMP and DevCo Interests

18,954


18,954


71,781


7,734



123,057

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

200,817


116,390


550,719


40,544



541,942

Cash Interest

(6,964)


(6,909)


(19,156)


(1,996)



(132,760)

E&P and other capital expenditures

(45,891)


(42,551)


(170,466)


(15,018)



(201,075)

Midstream capital expenditures attributable to DevCo Interests




(1,173)



(6,147)

Capitalized interest

537


578


2,077


128



6,106

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$       148,499


$         67,508


$       363,174


$          22,485



$       208,066












Net cash provided by operating activities

$       269,390


$       294,383


$       914,136


$          95,255



$       202,936

Derivative settlements

(110,100)


(81,443)


(270,118)


(76)



224,416

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

18,331


18,153


67,751


3,168



181,484

Rig termination






1,279

Exploration expenses

823


263


2,760




2,748

Deferred financing costs amortization and other

5,818


(2,523)


(12,991)


(6,824)



(41,811)

Current tax (benefit) expense

21



21




(36)

Changes in working capital

44,714


(74,233)


(6,204)


(36,872)



(25,953)

Litigation settlement







22,750

Cash paid for reorganization items








22,205

Other non-cash adjustments

(42)


816


123


468



2,324

Adjusted EBITDA

228,955


155,416


695,478


55,119



592,342

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations

(47,092)


(57,980)


(216,540)


(22,309)



(173,457)

Cash distributions from OMP and DevCo Interests

18,954


18,954


71,781


7,734



123,057

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

200,817


116,390


550,719


40,544



541,942

Cash Interest

(6,964)


(6,909)


(19,156)


(1,996)



(132,760)

E&P and other capital expenditures

(45,891)


(42,551)


(170,466)


(15,018)



(201,075)

Midstream capital expenditures attributable to DevCo Interests




(1,173)



(6,147)

Capitalized interest

537


578


2,077


128



6,106

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$       148,499


$         67,508


$       363,174


$          22,485



$       208,066

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share Reconciliations

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis as net income (loss) after adjusting for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, impairment, and other similar non-cash charges, or non-recurring items, (2) the impact of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, and (3) the non-cash and non-recurring items' impact on taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Oasis to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):


Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended









December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


Year Ended December 31, 2021


Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020(1)


















Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis

$   217,882


$     71,950


$   319,602


$     (49,912)



$  (3,640,328)

(Gain) loss on sale of properties

5,667


(5,405)


(222,806)


(11)



(10,396)

Gain on extinguishment of debt






(83,867)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

39,298


101,790


589,641


84,615



(233,565)

Derivative settlements

(110,100)


(81,443)


(270,118)


(76)



224,416

Impairment(1)



5




4,910,477

Additional interest charges(2)






49,206

Amortization of deferred financing costs(3)

1,240


1,072


15,339


277



7,476

Amortization of debt discount






8,317

Non-cash reorganization items, net






(799,942)

Litigation settlement






22,750

Other non-cash adjustments

(42)


816


122


468



2,324

Tax impact(4)

14,369


(4,177)


(24,565)


(20,167)



(968,987)

Other tax adjustments(5)

(48,985)


(18,857)


(78,569)


9,168



638,729

Adjusted net income attributable to Oasis

119,329


65,746


328,651


24,362



126,610

Less: Adjusted net income attributable to Oasis from discontinued operations

29,987


30,447


132,235


17,205



130,468

Adjusted net income attributable to Oasis from continuing operations

$     89,342


$     35,299


$   196,416


$         7,157



$       (3,858)












Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share

$        10.37


$          3.46


$        15.48


$         (2.50)



$       (11.46)

(Gain) loss on sale of properties

0.27


(0.26)


(10.79)




(0.03)

Gain on extinguishment of debt






(0.26)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

1.87


4.90


28.56


4.23



(0.73)

Derivative settlements

(5.24)


(3.92)


(13.08)




0.71

Impairment(1)






15.43

Additional interest charges(2)






0.15

Amortization of deferred financing costs(3)

0.06


0.05


0.74


0.01



0.02

Amortization of debt discount






0.03

Non-cash reorganization items, net






(2.51)

Litigation settlement






0.07

Other non-cash adjustments


0.04


0.01


0.02



0.01

Tax impact(4)

0.68


(0.20)


(1.19)


(1.00)



(3.06)

Other tax adjustments(5)

(2.33)


(0.91)


(3.81)


0.46



2.01

Impact of diluted shares(6)






0.02

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share

5.68


3.16


15.92


1.22



0.40

Less: Adjusted Diluted Earnings From Discontinued Operations Attributable to Oasis Per Share

1.43


1.46


6.40


0.86



0.41

Adjusted Diluted Earnings From Continuing Operations Attributable to Oasis Per Share

$          4.25


$          1.70


$          9.52


$           0.36



$         (0.01)












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(6)

21,007


20,786


20,648


19,991



318,253












Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items(4)

22.5         %


24.8         %


21.9         %


23.7         %



23.7               %

___________________

(1)

OMP impairment expense attributable to non-controlling interests of $26.7MM is excluded from impairment expense in the table above for the period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020 (Predecessor).

(2)

For the period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020 (Predecessor), the Company incurred specified default interest charges of $30.3MM related to the Company's revolving credit facility and $28.0MM related to OMP's revolving credit facility. These specified default interest charges were waived upon the Company's emergence from bankruptcy in November 2020.

(3)

Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs attributable to non-controlling interests of $0.2MM and $0.7MM for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 (Successor), respectively, $0.1MM for the three months ended September 30, 2021 (Successor) and $0.4MM for the period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020 (Predecessor). The portion related to the period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (Successor) was not material.

(4)

The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash and non-recurring items.

(5)

Other tax adjustments relate to the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, which is adjusted to reflect the tax impact of the other adjustments using an assumed effective tax rate that excludes its impact.

(6)

For the period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020 (Predecessor), the Company included the dilutive effect of unvested stock awards of 609,000 in computing Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share, which were excluded from the GAAP calculation of diluted loss attributable to Oasis per share due to the anti-dilutive effect.

