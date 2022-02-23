SHAQUILLE O'NEAL AND DREW BREES LACE UP AND GO HEAD-TO-HEAD COACHING IN THE 2022 CELEBRITY CRUNCH CLASSIC™ The slam dunk? Cheez-It®, Pringles® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® are awarding five lucky winners the chance to play basketball with the legends in New Orleans

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While college basketball fans fight for the perfect bracket this season, Cheez-It®, Pringles® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® are giving them another action-packed game to cheer for: the 6th annual Celebrity Crunch Classic™. As if that wasn't enough action, the brands are giving five lucky fans the chance to win a trip to play ball with the two legends in the game with the Celebrity Crunch Classic Sweepstakes™.

Taking place in New Orleans on April 3, this year's game will feature two celebrity-packed teams coached by pro basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal (Team Cheez-It) and pro football star Drew Brees (Team Pringles). During this epic showdown, the sports icons will each coach up a team of well-known faces, ranging from former pro football defensive tackle, TV host and comedian Spice Adams to former All-American basketball player and TV host Rachel DeMita. Local New Orleans fans are invited to join the fun and watch the basketball showdown. Entry to the event is free on a first-come, first-serve basis at the venue on game day.

"We look forward to watching Shaq and Drew head up Team Cheez-It and Team Pringles at this year's Celebrity Crunch Classic," said Zion Doran, senior director of promotions at Kellogg. "Cheez-It and Pringles know that delicious snacks are an essential part of fans' college basketball-watching experience, whether they are cheering on their favorite celebrities in New Orleans or throwing a tournament gathering at home. The Celebrity Crunch Classic is the perfect way to combine college basketball fans' love of sports and snacks."

Want to get in on the action? Now through March 5, fans can enter the Celebrity Crunch Classic Sweepstakes and vote for their favorite snack team coach on Twitter using #CrunchClassicEntry or by visiting CelebrityCrunchClassic.com . Five lucky winners will be selected to lace up and join either Team Cheez-It or Team Pringles.

Basketball games are always a slam dunk when delicious snacks are at the party. Whether it be the Celebrity Crunch Classic or any basketball game this season, fans can stock up on Cheez-It, Pringles and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes to get a tasty, crowd-pleasing win. Follow @CheezIt and @Pringles on your favorite social media platform to keep up with the fun and for the latest Celebrity Crunch Classic news.

No Purchase Necessary to Enter or Win. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Grand Prize Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:00 AM (ET) on 1/3/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) 3/5/22; First Prize Sweepstakes starts 12:00:00 AM (ET) on 1/3/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) on 7/31/22. For entry methods, prize details, odds of winning and complete Official Rules, go to www.KFR.com/CelebrityCrunchClassic. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

