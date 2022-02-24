Cat® Lift Trucks Returns As Official Lift Truck Provider For 90th Anniversary Of Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of Cat® lift trucks across North, Central and South America, is proud to announce today that Cat® Lift Trucks will return as the Official Lift Truck Provider for the 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™.

For 18 consecutive years, Cat Lift Trucks and its local dealer Darr Equipment Co, have played a critical role in the production of the largest livestock exhibit and rodeo in the world. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo attracts more than 2.5 million visitors and 30,000 exhibitors over a span of three weeks. This year, Cat Lift Trucks has committed to providing over 100 forklifts to keep the show running smoothly, from setup to tear down throughout the 300-acre complex. Darr Equipment's technicians will also be on-hand throughout the show to provide lift truck operator training and on-site support throughout the Rodeo season.

"Our long-standing partnership with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo means a great deal to our company and our employees," said John Sneddon, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "Since 2005, we have proudly supported the show by serving as the Official Lift Truck Provider with our local dealer, Darr Equipment. The work performed behind the scenes, by our forklifts and Darr's technicians, allows us to help bring together the city of Houston in a meaningful way, while also indirectly helping to provide educational scholarships for deserving kids. It's a real honor to help give back to our community in this way."

Texas education has been at the forefront of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's mission since it began in 1932. Cat Lift Trucks plans to honor their 2022 Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship recipient at the show. This year, a deserving Houston-area high school senior will receive a $5,000 Cat Lift Trucks scholarship to go toward their higher education.

The Cat Lift Trucks scholarship program was introduced in 2005, and since then, the program has awarded $130,000 in educational assistance to 26 Houston-area students.

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will begin on Monday, February 28, and run through Sunday, March 20, 2022. For more information on Cat Lift Trucks, visit https://www.logisnextamericas.com/en/cat.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

About Cat® Lift Trucks

Cat® lift trucks is one of the most trusted forklift brands in the World. For more than 55 years, customers have relied on the Cat lift trucks brand for quality and reliable forklifts backed by exceptional service and support through its trusted dealer network. With capacities ranging from 2,500 to 15,500 pounds, Cat lift trucks delivers fuel-efficient lift trucks for greater productivity and advanced electric forklifts with longer run times and a lower total cost of ownership. Cat lift trucks are manufactured and distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, one of the largest lift truck manufacturers in the World. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com/en/cat.

