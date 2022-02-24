Complaint Against Judge Andrew Napolitano Dismissed: NewsBlaze

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawsuit against Judge Andrew P. Napolitano and others alleging workplace harassment has officially been dismissed as to the Judge. Numerous media outlets reported that this case triggered his departure from Fox News last year after 24 years of daily on-air commentary.

In a ruling issued on February 14th which can be found here, New York State Supreme Court Justice Barbara Jaffe dismissed the complaint against the Judge as a matter of law.

Judge Napolitano is a radio and television commentator and syndicated columnist, whose written work appears in numerous publications. He was the senior judicial analyst at Fox News from 1997 to 2021 and served as a New Jersey Superior Court judge from 1987 to 1995. He was a visiting professor of law at Delaware, Seton Hall, and Brooklyn law schools. Napolitano has written nine books on the U.S. Constitution, two of which were NY Times best sellers.

Two older New Jersey lawsuits against the Judge were dismissed last month.

