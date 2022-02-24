Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.05 for the Quarter and $5.69 for the Year

Erie Indemnity Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.05 for the Quarter and $5.69 for the Year

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2021. Net income was $297.9 million, or $5.69 per diluted share, in 2021, compared to $293.3 million, or $5.61 per diluted share, in 2020. Net income was $55.0 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $62.8 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The uncertainty resulting from COVID-19 and subsequent resulting conditions continues to evolve and the ultimate impact and duration remain uncertain at this time.

4Q and Full Year 2021 (dollars in thousands) 4Q'21 4Q'20

2021 2020

Operating income $ 61,834 $ 65,052

$ 318,097 $ 338,157

Investment income 12,328 14,071

67,332 32,867

Interest and other expense, net 4,335 913

9,025 2,509

Income before income taxes 69,827 78,210

376,404 368,515

Income tax expense 14,785 15,425

78,544 75,211

Net income $ 55,042 $ 62,785

$ 297,860 $ 293,304







































2021 Full Year Highlights

Operating income before taxes decreased $20.1 million, or 5.9 percent, in 2021 compared to 2020.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $71.4 million , or 3.9 percent, in 2021 compared to 2020.

Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services decreased $1.2 million , or 2.0 percent, in 2021 compared to 2020.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $638.5 million in 2021 and $609.4 million in 2020, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $67.3 million in 2021 compared to $32.9 million in 2020. Net investment income was $62.2 million in 2021 compared to $29.8 million in 2020. Included in net investment income is $31.7 million of limited partnership earnings in 2021 compared to limited partnership losses of $0.6 million in 2020. Net realized and unrealized gains on investments were $4.9 million in 2021 compared to $6.4 million in 2020.

4Q 2021 Highlights

Operating income before taxes decreased $3.2 million, or 4.9 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $20.6 million , or 4.8 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services decreased $0.7 million , or 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $165.4 million and $158.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $14.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net investment income was $12.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Included in net investment income is $5.0 million of limited partnership earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on February 25, 2022. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)







Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal

services

$ 450,286

$ 429,698

$ 1,913,166

$ 1,841,794 Management fee revenue - administrative services

14,301

14,969

58,286

59,463 Administrative services reimbursement revenue

165,350

158,206

638,483

609,435 Service agreement revenue

5,994

6,379

24,042

25,797 Total operating revenue

635,931

609,252

2,633,977

2,536,489

















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

408,747

385,994

1,677,397

1,588,897 Cost of operations - administrative services

165,350

158,206

638,483

609,435 Total operating expenses

574,097

544,200

2,315,880

2,198,332 Operating income

61,834

65,052

318,097

338,157

















Investment income















Net investment income

12,572

9,400

62,177

29,753 Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains

(237)

4,757

4,946

6,392 Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings

(7)

(86)

209

(3,278) Total investment income

12,328

14,071

67,332

32,867

















Interest expense, net

1,050

723

4,132

731 Other expense

3,285

190

4,893

1,778 Income before income taxes

69,827

78,210

376,404

368,515 Income tax expense

14,785

15,425

78,544

75,211 Net income

$ 55,042

$ 62,785

$ 297,860

$ 293,304



































Earnings Per Share















Net income per share















Class A common stock – basic

$ 1.18

$ 1.35

$ 6.40

$ 6.30 Class A common stock – diluted

$ 1.05

$ 1.20

$ 5.69

$ 5.61 Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$ 177

$ 202

$ 959

$ 945

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic















Class A common stock

46,189,068

49,189,001

46,188,806

46,188,659 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted















Class A common stock

52,305,628

52,315,670

52,307,302

52,313,360 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 1.110

$ 3.035

$ 4.215

$ 5.930 Class B common stock

$ 166.50

$ 455.25

$ 632.25

$ 889.50

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 183,702

$ 161,240 Available-for-sale securities

38,396

17,697 Equity securities

0

19 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

479,123

494,637 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

56,206

52,561 Accrued investment income

6,303

6,146 Total current assets

763,730

732,300









Available-for-sale securities, net

907,689

910,539 Equity securities

87,743

94,071 Fixed assets, net

374,802

265,341 Agent loans, net

58,683

62,449 Deferred income taxes, net

145

12,341 Other assets

49,265

40,081 Total assets

$ 2,242,057

$ 2,117,122









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 270,746

$ 262,338 Agent bonuses

120,437

110,158 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

138,317

150,706 Dividends payable

51,693

48,200 Contract liability

34,935

36,917 Deferred executive compensation

12,637

17,319 Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,098

2,031 Total current liabilities

630,863

627,669









Defined benefit pension plan

130,383

164,346 Long-term borrowings

91,734

93,833 Contract liability

17,686

18,878 Deferred executive compensation

14,571

14,904 Other long-term liabilities

14,342

9,444 Total liabilities

899,579

929,074









Shareholders' equity

1,342,478

1,188,048 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,242,057

$ 2,117,122

