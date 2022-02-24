Beginning on March 1, 2022, Mikrogen will launch access to Phosphorus's GeneCompass™ genetic test as part of its comprehensive Genetic Diseases Diagnosis Center services.

Mikrogen and Phosphorus Announce Partnership to Provide Holistic, Preventative Genetic Insights to Reproductive Health Services in Turkey. Beginning on March 1, 2022, Mikrogen will launch access to Phosphorus's GeneCompass™ genetic test as part of its comprehensive Genetic Diseases Diagnosis Center services.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorus, a leading preventative genomics company, announced today that it had entered into a partnership with Mikrogen, a genetic diagnosis laboratory focused on reproductive genetics, to offer GeneCompass, the Phosphorus holistic, medical-grade genetic test, to Mikrogen customers throughout the Middle East and Europe.

Phosphorus (PRNewsfoto/Phosphorus) (PRNewswire)

For over 20 years, Mikrogen Genetic Diseases Diagnosis Center has delivered reproductive medicine and embryo genetics services. Their focus is to provide quality, standardized and reliable results by leveraging the latest in science and innovative technologies. In-depth genetic profiling is a critical pillar to comprehensive fertility care and long-term health management and adding the GeneCompass test to their services expands their ability to provide the highest level of care.

GeneCompass is the first medical-grade genetic test to cover a broad range of important preventable conditions, not just limited to inherited cancers or cardiovascular disorders. GeneCompass medical content also includes the genetics related to endocrinology, vision loss, hearing loss, infertility, neurology and pharmacogenetics. Additionally, GeneCompass bridges the gap between medical genomics and wellness by providing a comprehensive wellness panel including diet & nutrition, exercise genomics, skin & haircare and the genetics of sleep.

"We are excited to have the Mikrogen team as our partner in preventative genetic testing in the Middle East," said Alex Bisignano, Founder and CEO of Phosphorus. "We believe the medical-grade depth and accuracy of GeneCompass provides critical information and will seamlessly augment the services Mikrogen already provides."

"We are very excited to start collaboration with Phosphorus. We are sure that our partnership will bring effective solutions for our patients. We are committed to developing excellent team work and are ready to bring trustworthy services to our community," said Prof. Dr. Volkan Baltacı, Mikrogen.

About Mikrogen

Founded in 2005, Mikrogen Genetic Diagnosis Laboratory is focused on reproductive genetics. It carries out Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis applications with more than 20 years of experience and provides services with its experienced team in screening of single gene diseases, HLA Typing for tissue compatible siblings, Translocation cases as well as screening 24 chromosomes in embryos.

With its wide genetic test panel, it provides laboratory services to State, University and Private hospitals throughout Turkey. The Mikrogen laboratory has ISO7884 accreditation and their molecular and cytogenetic tests have been accredited by the European Molecular Genetics Quality Network.

For more information, please visit our website at mikrogenlab.com

About Phosphorus

Phosphorus' mission is to extend and improve lives by making genomics a foundational part of everyone's health and wellness journey. Having built a verticalized genetic testing platform, from wet lab chemistry to software and bioinformatics, Phosphorus is able to provide the most comprehensive, medical-grade genetic tests at price points helping to democratize access to genomic information. Additionally, Phosphorus provides white-labeling genomics-as-a-service solutions by partnering with organizations who want to deploy their own preventative genetic testing solutions. This helps empower healthcare providers to make preventative genomics the norm in medicine.

For more information, please visit our website at phosphorus.com.

Contact: Alexandra Beneville | media@phosphorus.com

Mikrogen logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Phosphorus