Voltage Control's Work Now 2022 report takes an in-depth look at workplace change over the past two years

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage Control's Work Now 2022 report shows how leaders are unlocking the potential of their teams as work changes in response to Covid-19 and other factors.

Work Now 2022 — produced with independent research firm Theory Six — explores emerging organizational trends. This includes a switch to hybrid (and remote) work, the growing importance of meeting facilitation, and the adoption of enabling technology.

Work Now 2022 is organized into four key sections:

The employee experience

Modern ways of working

Technology (blockers & opportunities)

Change management & leadership ' s impact on culture

In analyzing what executives shared with us, we learned about the value of getting company culture right, how leadership styles are changing, how mental health is affecting the workplace, what's evolving in diversity and inclusion initiatives, and how collaboration is achieved.

Some highlights:

5 out of 6 organizations plan to continue with hybrid/remote work when things "return to normal."

1 in 3 leaders believe they're ahead of the curve in their organization's response to shifts in collaboration due to COVID.

68% cited concern for mental health as a reason for adopting hybrid work and work flexibility.

80% report increased confidence after training to lead a hybrid workforce.

The challenges or gaps regarding hybrid work are rooted in planning (17.9%), technology (10.7%), collaboration (10.7%), and communication (7.1%).

Austin-based Voltage Control is a change management agency that helps enterprises sustain innovation and teams work better together with custom-designed meetings and workshops.

