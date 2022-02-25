International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) Launches MYeloma ACTION Campaign for Myeloma Action Month in March 2022

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) at the forefront, Myeloma Action Month is held every year for the whole month of March to encourage individuals and groups to take actions that positively impact the myeloma community. This year, the IMF invites you to participate in Myeloma Action Month by taking action for the disease. Whether big or small, every action makes a difference. YOUR action will help build a powerful mosaic of activity for every myeloma patient, caregiver, nurse, doctor, and advocate— fortifying our collective hope, understanding and resilience to get us through challenging times.

Visit the International Myeloma Foundation's Myeloma Action Month website at mam.myeloma.org to learn how you can Take Action this #MYelomaACTION Month. (PRNewswire)

Help the IMF spread myeloma awareness on a global scale by using the hashtag #MYelomaACTION.

The focus for this year's Myeloma Action Month will be on actions that individuals or groups can take to draw attention to and increase awareness about the disease, and to foster community-building. Help the IMF spread myeloma awareness on a global scale by using the hashtag #MYelomaACTION, on all social media channels — Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Using the #MYelomaACTION hashtag, all related posts will be displayed on the IMF's digital "Wall of ACTION" at the Myeloma Action Month website: mam.myeloma.org.

Yelak Biru, CEO of the IMF and a 26-year myeloma survivor is the epitome of "taking action" for myeloma and making a difference. He has been actively involved in advocating for the disease for years and years prior to becoming the IMF's new CEO. "Living with myeloma is not easy but having an organization like the IMF beside me during my cancer journey has helped me live with—and not for—myeloma," Biru attests. "For more than 30 years, the IMF has been a catalyst for research, an accelerator of hope, and a partner to patients and their loved ones. I am humbled to join the organization and to do what I am passionate about doing, in the service of those who love what we do," says Biru of his current "action" for myeloma.

How can you get involved in Myeloma Action Month?

Take Action

MAM website photo uploader in mam.myeloma.org . All you need to do is upload a photo of your chosen action, put a caption to it, hashtag with #MYelomaACTION , then share with the community through Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Join the movement and take action for myeloma by using thein. All you need to do is upload a photo of your chosen action, put a caption to it, hashtag with, then share with the community through Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Share the the IMF's Facts and Stats about myeloma to help raise awareness about the disease.

Change your Facebook profile image and Twitter profile image to the MAM logo .

Download this Patient Action Letter from IMF Chairman and Chief Science Officer Dr. Brian G.M. Durie , personalize it, and send it to general practitioners and internists. The letter spells out potential myeloma signs, symptoms, and diagnostic tests that can be used to educate health care providers who may not be as familiar with the disease. from IMF Chairman and Chief Science Officer Dr., personalize it, and send it to general practitioners and internists. The letter spells out potential myeloma signs, symptoms, and diagnostic tests that can be used to educate health care providers who may not be as familiar with the disease.

Get your Myeloma Action Month merchandise and take a selfie with it, then post on social media.

Find a virtual support group at myeloma.org/support-groups and join an upcoming meeting or start a support group in your local area by contacting Robin Tuohy , the IMF's Vice President of Support Groups.

Use this local MAM press release to develop a public service announcement (PSA) for a local newspaper, radio, or TV station. This can help increase awareness of myeloma and local support groups.

Participate and Learn

Sign up for and participate in the IMF's scheduled virtual information programs for the whole month of March.

Experience and Nurture

Explore the IMF's new Wellness program and nurture your body and mind as part of Myeloma Action Month. Health and wellness are especially important for myeloma patients and for those who care for them as these practices help improve emotional and spiritual well-being. The Mind and Body section has accessible and inclusive wellness resources for myeloma patients and caregivers alike.

Accessorize

Additionally, the myeloma community can purchase signature Myeloma Action Month-branded fanny pack. In addition, Myeloma Warrior T-shirts, hats, bracelets, and sweatshirts are available on the website.

The IMF is grateful to the following Platinum Sponsors for supporting Myeloma Action Month: 2seventy bio, Amgen, Binding Site, Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Pfizer, Regeneron, Sanofi, and Takeda Oncology.

For additional information about Myeloma Action Month, please visit: mam.myeloma.org.



ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called "multiple" because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It can appear as both a tumor and/or an area of bone loss, and it affects the places where bone marrow is active in an adult: the hollow area within the bones of the spine, skull, pelvis, rib cage, and the areas around the shoulders and hips.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org .

