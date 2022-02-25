STRETCH ZONE KICKS OFF 2022 WITH TWO NEW STUDIO OPENINGS PER WEEK The pioneers of practitioner-assisted stretching are poised to surpass 200 locations by year-end

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a record-breaking year in 2021, Stretch Zone , the franchise company that pioneered practitioner-assisted stretching and introduced a new vertical in the health and wellness industry, continues its rapid growth trajectory and is currently averaging two new studio openings per week. Fueled by consumer demand and a spike in multi-unit ownership, the company is poised to surpass the 200-location mark by the end of the year.

"We started the practitioner-assisted stretching vertical, and it's thrilling to see consumers embrace its health and wellness benefits and watch our patented Stretch Zone Method® catch fire," said Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone founder and Chief Stretching Officer. "Likewise, countless franchise owners are realizing the value in investing in Stretch Zone and its potential to help clients improve their wellness and overall mobility regardless of their age, lifestyle or physical needs."

Stretch Zone's notable upcoming locations include:

Long Beach, CA

New York, NY ( Manhattan )

Baton Rouge, LA : The latest location owned by NFL veteran quarterback Drew Brees .

Philadelphia, PA

Seattle, WA

"Beyond long-term customer demand for practitioner-assisted stretching, franchisees are coming to Stretch Zone for the high-level of support the company provides owners. From a low-entry cost to marketing support and access to proprietary training programs, Stretch Zone has the recipe for franchise success," added Tony Zaccario, Stretch Zone president and CEO. "Reaching our 200th location is truly a major milestone, but it's just the beginning for Stretch Zone. We are looking forward to continuing to bring opportunities to entrepreneurs and wellness services to clients."

In light of COVID-19, all Stretch Zone studios are following local guidelines and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as well as continuing strict sanitization procedures.

For more information about Stretch Zone, visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

About Stretch Zone:

Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 by health and wellness veteran Jorden Gold, whose grandfather had suffered from loss of function and mobility as a result of diabetes. Thus, Stretch Zone was born, pioneering the practitioner-assisted stretching industry by offering proprietary stretching methods and a patented stabilization system to improve community health and wellness. For more than 15 years, Stretch Zone has helped many clients seeking a solution to help them feel better and live life to the fullest. Stretch Zone studios offer a welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff and comfortable equipment, all of which allow clients to relax and fully benefit from our methods. Stretch Zone, which was recognized by Entrepreneur, FranchiseBusinessREVIEW and Franchising.com as a Top Multi-Unit Franchisee in 2021, continues to be the largest practitioner-assisted stretching franchise today. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com .

