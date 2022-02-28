BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names New Global Head of Fiduciary, Global Family Office

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Nancy N. Keller-Go as new global head of fiduciary, Global Family Office. She will be responsible for managing a global team of trust professionals serving as advisor to family offices, as well as charitable trusts and foundations. She is based in Boston and reports to Vincent Hayes, global head of Family Office.

Nancy joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management with more than 20 years of experience supporting high-net-worth individuals, families and charitable organizations. She most recently served as Investment and Wealth Structuring market director for Bank of America Private Bank, where she led a team of legal, accounting and financial planning professionals providing clients and their advisors customized strategies in gift and estate planning, income tax and cash flow planning, and business succession planning. Prior to Bank of America, Nancy served as head of Estates and Special Investments and co-led the Gifts and Trusts team at Harvard Management Company, the steward of Harvard's endowment. Prior to joining Harvard, she had a US domestic and international trusts and estates practice first with Goodwin Procter LLP and later with Day Pitney LLP, and served as founding co-president of the Boston chapter of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP). Nancy also co-founded a Massachusetts-based specialty wine retailer.

"Nancy has impeccable credentials with extensive leadership and management experience to support our global family office fiduciary offering," said Hayes. "Our clients, prospects and COIs will find particularly attractive her focus on trusts, family legacy and transformative philanthropy; experience with domestic and non-US trust structures; and her close ties to the art and collector communities."

Nancy earned a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University, a Master of Arts from the University of East Anglia and a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan. She is an active member of her community and currently serves on the Professional Advisors Committee for The Boston Foundation, which sponsors events designed to engage the community with the challenges facing it. Nancy also serves on the inaugural Director's Council of the Harvard Art Museums.

