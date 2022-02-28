EATON VANCE CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE ESTIMATED SOURCES OF DISTRIBUTIONS

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their February distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the February distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's February distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through February 28, 2022, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
February- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1095
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0035
3.20%
$0.0104
1.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1060
96.80%
$0.5371
98.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1095
100.00%
$0.5475
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1
13.90%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2
7.10%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3
4.10%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4
2.37%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
February- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1373
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0818
29.80%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1373
100.00%
$0.1562
56.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0366
13.30%
Total per common share
$0.1373
100.00%
$0.2746
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1
16.47%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2
7.57%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3
-7.69%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4
0.63%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
February- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0009
1.20%
$0.0014
0.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0306
20.10%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0751
98.80%
$0.1200
79.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.1520
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1
9.70%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2
9.22%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3
-3.99%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4
0.77%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
February- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1626
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0506
31.10%
$0.1867
28.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1120
68.90%
$0.4637
71.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1626
100.00%
$0.6504
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1
13.13%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2
6.98%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3
-0.57%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4
1.74%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
February- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1792
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0290
16.20%
$0.1344
18.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1502
83.80%
$0.5824
81.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1792
100.00%
$0.7168
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1
15.11%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2
7.21%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3
-3.21%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4
1.80%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
February- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0036
3.30%
$0.0065
3.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0556
51.50%
$0.1376
63.70%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0488
45.20%
$0.0719
33.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$0.2160
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1
9.13%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2
8.21%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3
-3.30%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4
0.68%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
February- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0002
0.20%
$0.0002
0.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1106
99.80%
$0.2214
99.90%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$0.2216
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1
11.09%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2
8.75%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3
-5.08%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4
0.73%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
February- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0929
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0027
2.90%
$0.0082
2.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0902
97.10%
$0.3634
97.80%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.0%
Total per common share
$0.0929
100.00%
$0.3716
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1
12.68%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2
8.14%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3
-2.77%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4
2.04%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
February- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0048
6.60%
$0.0084
5.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0509
70.00%
$0.1037
71.30%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0170
23.40%
$0.0333
22.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.1454
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1
8.77%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2
8.35%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3
-3.73%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4
0.70%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
February- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1300
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0218
16.80%
$0.0718
13.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1082
83.20%
$0.4482
86.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1300
100.00%
$0.5200
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1
13.69%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2
7.23%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3
-2.83%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4
1.81%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
February- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0689
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0003
0.40%
$0.0022
0.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0196
28.50%
$0.0584
21.20%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0490
71.10%
$0.2150
78.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0689
100.00%
$0.2756
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1
11.85%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2
8.28%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3
-1.70%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4
2.07%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
February- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.1416
100.00%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.1416
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2022 1
6.26%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 2
7.45%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2022 3
-4.88%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2022 4
0.62%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on January 31, 2022
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of January 31, 2022
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to January 31, 2022
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to January 31, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of January 31, 2022
View original content:
SOURCE Eaton Vance Management