El Paso's MD Kids Pediatrics Named a Foster Care Center of Excellence by Superior HealthPlan

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan has designated MD Kids Pediatrics as a Foster Care Center of Excellence, the first provider to receive the recognition in El Paso. All three MD Kids Pediatrics clinics earned the distinction for their quality program initiatives that support children and youth in foster care.

"At MD Kids Pediatrics we are committed to providing the highest standard of patient care for all children of El Paso," said Dr. Jessica Rymer, MD, a pediatrician at MD Kids in El Paso. "We are excited to have this opportunity to continue to provide compassionate care for children in the foster care system."

Launched in 2017, Superior's Foster Care Center of Excellence initiative is designed to raise the level of care received by its foster care members in the STAR Health program. To qualify, providers must meet more than 60 criteria, including quality improvement initiatives, program processes and staff requirements.

MD Kids Pediatrics offers accessible and specialized pediatric care, focusing on preventive services to provide healthier, lifelong outcomes for children from birth through infancy and adolescence. Virtual visits as well as extended and weekend hours are available for patient convenience and their board-certified pediatricians are dedicated to meeting the health needs of children in El Paso.

MD Kids Pediatrics also partners with Superior to complete requirements through the STAR Health 3 in 30 program. This initiative helps caregivers and caseworkers get children and youth in foster care the care they need faster. It consists of a medical exam within three (3) days of entering conservatorship, a Texas Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths (CANS 2.0) Comprehensive (Child Welfare) Assessment within 30 days, and a Texas Health Steps medical exam within 30 days.

"Superior is proud to add MD Kids Pediatrics to our growing list of Foster Care Centers of Excellence across Texas," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior. "Children and youth in foster care need access to comprehensive health care and other support services, and our commitment to developing a strong network with high-quality providers should strengthen our ability to meet these needs."

Superior now has ten Foster Care Centers of Excellence in Texas. MD Kids Pediatrics joins the following clinics to receive the designation:

Click here to learn about Superior HealthPlan's Foster Care Centers of Excellence. To learn more about MD Kids Pediatrics, visit www.mdmedicalgroup.us/locations/md-kids-pediatrics

About MD Kids Pediatrics

In 2014, MD Kids Pediatrics was founded by MD Medical Group and opened their doors to meet the needs of families seeking accessible and specialized pediatric health-care services in Texas. MD Kids Pediatrics' mission is to provide easy access to health services. They're currently delivering quality health services at 34 practice locations, making MD Medical Group the fastest growing medical group in the state with clinics in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex, Greater Houston area and in El Paso. MD Kids Pediatrics services and locations: www.mdmedicalgroup.us/locations/md-kids-pediatrics

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with nearly 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

