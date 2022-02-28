GOYA EUROPA TO DISTRIBUTE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF FOOD TO THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Europa, the European arm of Goya Foods Inc., will distribute hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to the people of Ukraine in response to the international call for critical aid of food, fuel, and medicine. Through Goya's facilities and distributors throughout Europe, Goya is positioned to provide humanitarian aid and quickly mobilize products to Ukraine and Poland, where many refugees are fleeing.

"Through our Goya Gives global initiative, Goya has always been at the forefront of disaster and humanitarian relief efforts, however, this is a historic attack and genocide on innocent civilians and we cannot sit back and do nothing," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods | Goya Europa. "We are blessed to have a presence nearby and we are fortunate to be able to answer the call for help. We send our prayers and love to the people of Ukraine and all those who are on the ground putting their own lives at risk to help those in need."



"Goya Europa's strategic location allows us to react with immediate assistance. We have already begun handling the logistics of sending the food through our distribution partners in Poland and Ukraine," said William Unanue, General Manager of Goya Europa.

Through Goya Gives, Goya donated over 4.5 million pounds of food during the pandemic, over one million pounds of food to the people of Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria, over 400,000 pounds of food to the starving people of Venezuela during governmental unrest, and over a million pounds of food to Haiti during the earthquake, and at home during Superstorm Sandy, and Hurricanes Isaac, Harvey, Irene, and Ida.

