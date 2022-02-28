Harding University Offering Nation's First Master of Science in Cardiac Function and Interventional Technology Program

SEARCY, Ark., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the growing industry demand for highly trained clinical professionals specializing in cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology, Harding University has created the first Master of Science in Cardiac Function and Interventional Technology (CFIT) degree program in the nation.

Beginning in the fall of 2022, accepted students will begin a 10-month cohort program that provides specialized training in cardiac function, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, cardiac interventional procedures and career leadership.

"We are leading the charge in the cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology fields with the launch of our new CFIT program, designed to meet the need for highly-qualified and highly-skilled professionals in such a vital industry," said Dr. David Burks, president of Harding University. "This is yet another exceptional learning opportunity, like many others offered by Harding, to fuel the workforce with professionals who are prepared and ready to serve."

Students will have access to one-of-a-kind industry exposure and training with state-of-the-art technology and techniques, as well as cutting-edge procedures presented by industry personnel. Additionally, the CFIT program combines training led by Harding's excellent faculty and staff with learning opportunities developed through partnerships with business and industry leaders. Because of these partnerships, students will also gain hands-on clinical experience through utilization of an on-campus simulator, technology, anatomy and cadaver labs, as well as off-campus supervised clinical activities.

"This program is a momentous innovation in the industry and it's happening right here in Arkansas," said CFIT program director Kenneth Turley, Ph.D., FACSM. "We are proud to offer our students a unique educational experience that will provide them with essential industry knowledge, skills and dispositions, as well as the only degree-based career pathway into a $53 billion global industry."

In addition to outstanding educational opportunities, the program also offers students multiple opportunities for professional development including networking events with industry and healthcare leaders. They will also receive a membership in the Heart Rhythm Society, the international professional association for physicians and allied health professionals who specialize in cardiac arrhythmia patient care, and will qualify for several certification exams.

Offering more than 100 undergraduate majors and more than 40 graduate and professional programs, the university's Christian faculty and high-quality curriculum equip graduates with an exceptional education from a Christ-centered worldview.

The first cohort of students in the Master of Science in cardiac function and interventional technology program will begin courses in August 2022. Students interested in the new program must have a bachelor's degree, including at least two courses in Anatomy & Physiology, and have completed the GRE.

