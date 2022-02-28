InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Jack Stand for Mechanics (LOS-102)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an automotive technician and I thought there could be an improved, modern alternative to traditional jack stands," said an inventor, from Redondo Beach, Calif., "so I invented the PERFECT LIFT. My design could make automotive services more convenient, precise and easier to perform."

The patent-pending invention provides improved support when working on a vehicle being repaired or serviced. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a jack stand that requires step adjustments and a locking pin. As a result, it enhances safety, stability and precision and it reduces frustrations and delays. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for automotive repair businesses and mechanics. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LOS-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

