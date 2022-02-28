Lochner and London Bridge Associates Announce Partnership

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner) and London Bridge Associates Ltd (LBA), along with the extended London Bridge Consultant Network (LBCN), have entered into a strategic partnership that will provide consulting, advisory and architect-engineer services targeting major crossings, bridges, tunnels, and other significant underground infrastructure. The partnership brings the resources and expertise of LBA and LBCN to the growing infrastructure landscape in the United States.

We look forward to knowledge sharing, collaboration and new infrastructure opportunities this partnership will bring.

Headquartered in London, UK, LBA is among the world's foremost construction consultancies for tunnelling, underground works and heavy civil engineering construction. The company provides a range of services from feasibility studies, construction planning and management, constructability reviews, and handover and assurance to cost planning and project management. LBA's team consists of construction managers, construction planners, engineers, geologists, surveyors, design managers, assurance managers, commercial managers, and health and safety managers, all with extensive experience in underground construction, heavy civil and multi-disciplinary engineering works.

"Partnering with Lochner was an ideal match as we expand our expertise into the United States," said Bob Ibell, founding member and Director at LBA. "The partnership will allow our continued growth while maintaining our mission to deliver value to clients."

LBCN, a conglomerate of experienced major crossings practitioners, including tunneling and signature bridge experts, embodies a fresh approach to providing specialist advisory services. Bound together with a purpose of sharing their knowledge and experience, LBCN provides clients with expert response to infrastructure and engineering issues, with a focus on cost, risk management and delivery excellence. Transport modes include railways, metros, and highway projects or programs, as well as the disciplines of logistics, civil engineering, mechanical and electrical, and track and rolling stock.

"There is tremendous excitement surrounding our strategic partnership with London Bridge Associates and the London Bridge Consulting Network which will deepen Lochner's resources and services for our clients," said Terry Ruhl, Lochner Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to the knowledge sharing, collaboration and new infrastructure opportunities this partnership will bring."

Lochner, a multidisciplinary engineering and consulting firm headquartered in in Chicago, IL, provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection and right of way services for surface transportation, rail, transit, and aviation clients across the United States.

