Meritor Announces Collaboration with ConMet eMobility to Enable Zero-Emission Trailers

TROY, Mich., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with ConMet in which Meritor will develop purpose-built trailer suspensions and brakes, as well as tire inflation systems to work with ConMet's PreSet Plus® eHub.

This innovative system will enable production of zero-emissions refrigerated trailers. To deliver this electrified trailer solution, Meritor is redesigning its trailer suspension and drum brake, including a specifically engineered spindle package to be compatible with ConMet's eHub. The companies will also continue to jointly evaluate the application of industry leading, complementary advanced technologies that address evolving e-mobility market trends.

"This agreement with ConMet eMobility demonstrates our focus on the future of advanced transportation technology and is another example of an eOptimized™ product solution by Meritor that brings tire management and zero-emission solutions to the commercial vehicle industry. We are pleased to work with an industry leader like ConMet to deliver the next-generation of products to commercial transportation," said Saad Malik, general manager, Front Drivetrain and Trailer for Meritor.

"ConMet identified refrigerated trailers as the first application for its electrification solution, utilizing in-wheel motors to enable zero-emission refrigeration. However, ConMet's eHub system provides design flexibility as a building block for a variety of applications in the commercial vehicle market," said Marc Trahand, vice president and general manager of ConMet eMobility. "We are proud to partner with Meritor and combine our innovation and industry expertise as we continue our mission of providing zero-emission solutions worldwide."

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

ConMet eMobility was established in 2020 to address the needs and challenges of clean energy technology. The growing team has years of experience in electrical engineering, system controls, battery science, and more. Together with the unmatched wheel end expertise and support of ConMet, ConMet eMobility is enabling the development of zero-emission commercial vehicles, capturing, and regenerating the kinetic energy that would otherwise go wasted. For more information, visit www.conmet.com/emobility.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With a more than 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States and is made up of a diverse group of approximately 9,600 employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

