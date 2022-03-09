Amazon Business, Compleat Software launch 'Punch-in' to simplify business shopping

ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Business and Compleat Software , the purchase-to-pay (P2P) software house, have teamed up to launch ' Punch-in ' - a solution aimed at redesigning how employees procure goods.

By allowing customers to buy in a way that they are familiar with through Amazon Business, Punch-in simplifies the buying experience while increasing organizational compliance.

Created by Compleat Software, with Amazon Business, the feature enables buyers to start their purchasing journey directly through Amazon Business and submit the cart to their e-Procurement system for Purchase Order creation and reconciliation.

Amazon Business intercepts each order and automatically creates a "request to buy" within Compleat. Purchase requests can then be self-approved or go through an appropriate approval process, from any device. On final approval, Amazon Business is automatically updated and the order fulfilled.

Finance teams have total visibility and control of all spend commitments before the order is even placed, as well as gaining access to automated accruals and expensed costs management.

Compleat Software also provides powerful automated General Ledger (GL) coding and associated workflow approvals to meet both simple and sophisticated accounting requirements, saving time and resources.

Speaking of the partnership, Phil Douglas, CEO at Compleat Software, said: "Simplifying the way every business buys and pays for products and services is at the core of everything we do at Compleat. Making this simple and easy for users, whilst maintaining the controls, reporting and management of spend for the business itself."

"The challenge for businesses is how to leverage that great buying experience whilst complying with the necessary bureaucracy required to diligently control that spend before the order being placed and then remove up to 90% of the time required to diligently account for it," Douglas continues.

Nabil De Marco, Director of Amazon Business Europe, concludes, "At Amazon Business, we are obsessed with innovating on our customers' behalf – and Punch-in is a solution that we are very excited about. This new feature will simplify the buying process for many of our customers."

Founded in 2008, Compleat Software has rapidly grown to become one of the leading providers of Accounts Payable (AP) automation and Purchase to Pay across the globe.

