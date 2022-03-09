Epic Staffing Group Business Unit Named as a 'Best Staffing Firm to Work For'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Staffing Group announced recently that PharmaLogics Recruiting, its business unit specializing in providing top talent in life sciences to biopharmaceutical organizations, has been named a winner of the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Best Staffing Firms to Work For 2022. SIA gives the Best Staffing Firms to Work For awards annually, recognizing employers for their leading performance in delivering a positive, inclusive, and unbiased workplace.

Epic Staffing Group is a diversified national provider of staffing services to the bio-pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. (PRNewsfoto/Epic Staffing Group) (PRNewswire)

PharmaLogics was announced as a winner this month during the annual Executive Forum North America, scoring in the top percentage of staffing firms with 51-200 employees. Internal employees were asked to complete an online survey measuring key engagement categories, focusing on items including teamwork, trust in senior leaders, diversity and inclusion, manager effectiveness, compensation, and benefits.

"As a staffing firm, being recognized for our own high standards of employee experience is particularly poignant," said Megan Lanham, CEO of PharmaLogics. "Fostering a positive workplace is the guidance we give our clients to attract top talent, so I could not be prouder to be honored for modeling this ourselves."

Epic's core values, an organization-wide set of standards to enrich employee experience, was launched earlier this year to elevate engagement across all business units, and provide resources for employees to invest in themselves, one another, and the communities around them. These core values are reinforced and demonstrated at a corporate level by offering programs to employees such as charitable gift matching, professional development, DE&I initiatives, and employee wellness.

"Congratulations to PharmaLogics, it is an honor to be recognized for prioritizing your people," said Mark Siegel, CEO of Epic. "In a business focused on identifying the best talent possible for our clients, retaining and engaging the best and brightest talent within our own organization is how we achieve excellence and innovation."

