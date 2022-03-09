Flowingly Raises $4.5 Million to Bring Process Mapping & No-Code Workflow Automation to Mid-Market Business Teams, Without Relying on Overloaded IT Staff

Flowingly allows client-facing employees without coding or IT experience to easily map, customize and automate simple to complex workflow processes and integrate with other business tools

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowingly , the process mapping & workflow automation platform for mid-market customers, today announced it has raised $4.5 million in Pre-Series A funding led by VC firm GD1 (Global from Day 1), with participation from Icehouse Ventures . Flowingly will use the funding to continue fueling its global expansion, with a core focus on the US. Founded in 2016, by serial SaaS entrepreneur Jon Kalaugher with two successful exits, Flowingly's rapid growth has been bootstrapped to-date.

Mid-market businesses with 100-3,000 employees have largely been skipped over by digital transformation tool vendors which have targeted large enterprises and IT-specific use cases. Those low-code platforms are often big, clunky legacy solutions or piecemeal tools that provide value to specific teams within a larger organization. The few tools that have been developed for the mid-market are technically complex and solely owned by IT and often impede agile process automation efforts.

Flowingly has seized the market opportunity to deliver an easy-to-use no-code platform that allows any person or team to automate their workflows and process maps in as little as thirty minutes, without relying on IT to set up and maintain. Now, customer-facing, frontline workers can carry out their usual activities and integrate with all the other line-of business systems and tools they already use. The result: businesses deliver amazing employee and customer experiences in record time without requiring a huge team of IT experts to power and support them.

"Flowingly is eliminating wasted time across the entire business – less stress – improved productivity," said David Richards, General Manager - Compliance & Risk at Skill Hire.

The best person to create a workflow in a particular area of the business is the person closest to that process, who understands the intricacies and quirks. This person will generally not have coding experience, and may have limited IT experience altogether. Flowingly's drag and drop process building means any non-technical employee can customize and automate their workflows and become "citizen developers".

Flowingly's one-stop shop has quickly become integral to businesses. It is already being used by customers throughout New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the US (including a Fortune 100 company). The company is on track to more than triple its revenue this year and plans to double its employee headcount as a result of its deeper expansion into the US and beyond.

"Our mission is to help businesses around the world transform old, manual ways of working into modern digital experiences," said Kalaugher, founder and CEO of Flowingly. "While process mapping and workflow automation may not be a new concept to large enterprises who have invested in technologies that help improve process flow across their massive organizations, mid-market businesses have significantly lagged their transition into digital transformation. We want to empower all parts and functions of a mid-market business to join the no-code movement so they can better delight their customers and team members."

Flowingly was founded in 2016 by Kalaugher, who previously founded Naverisk in 2009 and guided it to a healthy eight figure exit.

"We were hugely impressed by Jon's background and leadership experience not only as an entrepreneur but also in governance, having previously held board positions with Cin7 and AskNicely," said John Kells, Co-Managing Partner at GD1. "Through Naverisk, Jon clearly understands customer challenges around inefficient repetitive workflows and has done an incredible job building and scaling Flowingly as an institutional quality platform without taking external investment. There are very few truly no-code platforms, but Jon and his team have a clear and relentless obsession with customer experience excellence, which is demonstrated by early product/market fit underpinned by a global footprint of top tier customers."

Business process and workflow automation is a huge and rapidly growing market. As companies utilize more software, the opportunity to automate workflows grows exponentially. Automating processes allows businesses to save money, and reallocates scarce IT/developer resources on value-additive or client-facing work. Taking the median of various studies, the market size is forecast to grow to around $80 billion by 2027 .

"We are building a new category, company-wide workflow automation. The days of businesses automation efforts being hamstrung by traditional IT owned workflow tools are over. Flowingly truly democratizes workflow automation and is proving to be a game changer for our clients," said Kalaugher.

About Flowingly

Flowingly is a beautifully simple, process mapping & workflow automation platform designed to help all customer-facing workers map & automate processes and drive digital transformation across government, education, healthcare, manufacturing and enterprise organizations. The easy to use interface allows any non-technical employee to leverage the power of cutting-edge business technology without being dependent on overloaded IT support to set it up or train them on how to use it. Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur and SaaS veteran Jon Kalaugher, Flowingly is now backed by leading operational investors and trusted by more than by 100,000+ users at innovative companies globally. For more information, visit flowingly.io .

