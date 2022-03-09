Gong Receives Top Ten Ranking on Forbes List of America's Best Startup Employers

PALO ALTO, Calif. , March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Reality Platform™ leveraging artificial intelligence to transform go-to-market teams, today announced that it is ranked ninth on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2022. This is the latest employee-driven award to recognize Gong as a great place to work in recent years, following Fortune, Glassdoor, among others.

The America's Best Startup Employers award was developed by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. U.S.-based startups were evaluated on three criteria: Employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth. Gong ranked among the top two percent of 500 companies on the Forbes list and among the top .5 percent of the 2,500 startups selected for in-depth analysis by Forbes.

"The Forbes award reinforces that Gong continues to expand its reputation as a great employer with an inclusive culture as it drives amazing growth – not an easy task," said Gong Chief People Officer Sandi Kochhar. "Startups can be exciting, motivating, and incredibly fulfilling. Gong proves that they can also be a blast to work for."

Gong is hiring across all departments. Apply to be a Gongster at www.gong.io/careers.

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Gong Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io.

