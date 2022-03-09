SEA Electric Reveals SV6 EV: A Step Van Game-Changer at WTW2022

- The freshest innovation from SEA Electric, the SV6 EV will shape the future of last-mile deliveries

INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEA Electric's leading technology in the zero-emissions e-Mobility space continues to find favor with commercial fleets the world over, with its latest configuration, the SV6 EV set to be a game-changer in North America's step van market.

At the heart of the Class 6 SV6 EV is the proprietary SEA-Drive(R) power-system, which leads the industry in terms of range, driving performance, and environmental credentials, with zero local emissions of carbon dioxide, methane or nitrous oxide.

Thanks to its medium-voltage architecture and no requirement for active thermal management, SEA Electric's solution is the lightest, most cost-effective and most efficient system available in the battery-electric last-mile delivery segment.

"With the SV6 EV, we bring to the market a solution that has been proven by over a million miles of real-world use, with the package set to revolutionize the important step van market across North America," said Tony Fairweather, Founder and CEO of SEA Electric.

"The environmental possibilities of the SEA-Drive(R) power-system are simple - our mission is to eliminate approximately 2.5 billion lbs of CO2 emissions over the next five years."

"When compared to a traditional internal combustion engined vehicle the benefits extend far beyond energy efficiencies. From an operational perspective, lower maintenance and running costs, are a given, with the elimination of diesel consumption and fewer moving parts minimising service costs."

"Our users can fully expect to recover any purchase price premium within a maximum 5 years, plus this return is often bolstered further depending on state or local initiatives available."

"With our extensive deployments to date in the step van field, we have already seen the significant benefits of SEA Electric ownership – the entire shift to EV is on the horizon, and we offer to the marketplace a dependable partnership, today."

The system's proprietary management software is designed to optimize power distribution to the various sub-systems of the vehicles, with this energy conservation backed up by passive and active stages of regenerative braking, which charge the medium voltage batteries while the vehicle slows.

For users, the switch to EV provides a comfortable work environment, with health and safety considerations including no noise, fumes, heat or vibrations.

Powered by the SEA-Drive(R) 120b power-system, the SEA SV6 EV covers applications with a GVWR up to 26,000lbs (Class 6), with its 335hp and 1,845 lb-ft performance ratings capable of handling any situation.

The 138kWh battery pack for the platform delivers a class-leading unladen range of up to 170 miles, complete with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging capabilities, while also configured for fast charging at up to 100kW.

The batteries come with a full five-year warranty, with the warranty of the systems covering three years or 50,000 miles.

The unique nature of the mid-mounted batteries improves safety and driving dynamics, while also supplying power to all ancillary systems.

A mobile app and fleet portal will soon be released to complement the onboard telemetry.

Plans are afoot for a Class 3, 4 and 5 step-van solution (SEA SV3 EV, SEA SV4 EV and SEA SV5 EV) also.

Further information on SEA Electric is available at www.sea-electric.com

To access high resolution images: https://bit.ly/3hw49Kr

About SEA Electric

Global automotive technology company SEA Electric was founded in Australia in 2012, creating its proprietary electric power-system technology (known as SEA-Drive(R)) for the world's urban delivery and distribution fleets, as well as front powered school bus applications.

Widely recognized as a market leader in the electrification of commercial vehicles on a global basis, SEA Electric commands a global presence, deploying product in six countries including USA, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Africa with collectively more than one million miles of independently OEM-tested and in-service international operation.

Recently, SEA Electric's European base has been founded in England, with further operations being established in Italy, Spain, France and Germany to support the region.

The company's global sales, after-sales and engineering are represented in all subsidiaries, whilst North America, home to the company's headquarters, has the largest upfitting capacity for SEA Electric at 60,000 units per year.

