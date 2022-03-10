Hyland to host high school, college students in Hybrid Hyland Hackathon April 2-3 Hyland CEO Bill Priemer among judges who will evaluate projects related to 'Coding for Good' theme

CLEVELAND, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider named a Leader in the industry for the 12th straight year by Gartner, will host Hybrid Hyland Hackathon both at the company's Westlake, Ohio, headquarters and virtually on April 2-3.

High school and college students from around the country are eligible to participate in the event, whether they're seasoned hackers or curious beginners. The theme for this year's event is Coding for Good, giving students a chance to use their creativity and skills to help others or the local community – whatever Coding for Good means to them.

The Hyland Hackathon started with 55 students in 2015 and that number doubled by 2020, the last time the event was held in person; it was held virtually for the first time in 2021 due to COVID-19. Judges for this year's hybrid event include a quartet of Hyland executives:

Bill Priemer , CEO

Melissa Monter , AVP R&D Operations

Marcus Clark , Software Architect 5

Michelle Abraham , Director, R&D

"Part of Hyland's mission is to build and inspire careers in technology, and this event is a fantastic way for us to connect with students who have shown interest in or are pursuing careers in tech," Priemer said. "We're excited to welcome students back to our campus and see their creativity and skills in action."

Teams are limited to five members and are encouraged to have an idea to work on prior to the start of the event due to the limited timeframe, though project work cannot begin until April 2. Hyland mentors will be on hand to help answer technical questions and guide teams in the right direction throughout the event. Teams will have full ownership of the projects created during the hackathon.

For more information and to register, interested students should visit Hyland.com/Hackathon.

