WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES RECORD REVENUE, EARNINGS AND OPERATING CASH FLOW FOR 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - "Wheaton generated record annual revenue and operating cash flow in 2021 as our diversified portfolio of high-quality, long-life assets delivered strong results. We are proud of the value we were able to return to our shareholders resulting from our record-setting performance, with total dividends paid in 2021 increasing by over 35% from 2020," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "In 2021, Wheaton also remained focused on accretive growth, and over the past three months alone, we added five new streams to our already robust portfolio. This additional growth is readily apparent in our ten-year production forecast, where we see annual production climbing to well over 900,000 gold equivalent ounces."

"In addition to our financial and corporate development successes in 2021, Wheaton also made significant strides in bolstering our sustainability efforts while continuing to support community programs around our offices and mining partners' sites. We substantially strengthened our policies and disclosure around our environmental, social and governance strategy, including aligning our approach with the most recent climate science with the goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. As we enter 2022, we look forward to building off our accomplishments from 2021 and continuing to create lasting value for all of our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Highlights:

Nearly $200 million in operating cash flow during the fourth quarter and a record $845 million during 2021.

$278 million in revenue during the fourth quarter and a record $1.2 billion during 2021.

$132 million in adjusted net earnings 1 during the fourth quarter and a record $592 million during 2021.

Attributable production in 2021 was 752,958 gold equivalent ounces 2 ("GEOs"), in line with Company guidance.

Announced a new precious metal purchase agreement ("PMPA") on Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Gold Project ("Blackwater") in respect of silver production and acquired the existing PMPA held by New Gold Inc. in respect of gold production from Blackwater.

Announced new PMPA on Generation Mining Limited's Marathon Project in respect of gold and platinum production.

Subsequent to the quarter, announced new PMPAs on Adventus Mining Corporation's Curipamba Project in respect of gold and silver production and Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.'s Goose Project in respect of gold production.

On a GEO 3 basis, total attributable Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves for all metals increased by 13%, driven by a 20% increase in total attributable gold Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves, primarily due to recently added PMPAs and increases at Salobo.

Declared quarterly dividend 1 of $0.15 per common share

Operational Overview

(all figures in US dollars unless

otherwise noted)



Q4 2021



Q4 2020

Change



2021



2020



Change Units produced

































Gold ounces



88,321



92,039

(4.0)%



342,546



366,321



(6.5)% Silver ounces



6,356



6,509

(2.4)%



25,999



22,892



13.6 % Palladium ounces



4,733



5,672

(16.6)%



20,908



22,187



(5.8)% Cobalt pounds



381



-

n.a.



2,293



0



n.a. Gold equivalent ounces 2



186,404



189,682

(1.7)%



752,958



712,624



5.7 % Units sold

































Gold ounces



79,622



86,243

(7.7)%



312,465



369,553



(15.4)% Silver ounces



5,116



4,576

11.8 %



22,860



19,232



18.9 % Palladium ounces



4,641



4,591

1.1 %



19,344



20,051



(3.5)% Cobalt pounds



228



-

n.a.



886



-



n.a. Gold equivalent ounces 2



158,864



155,665

2.1 %



663,415



662,275



0.2 % Revenue

$ 278,197

$ 286,212

(2.8)%

$ 1,201,665

$ 1,096,224



9.6 % Net earnings

$ 291,822

$ 157,221

85.6 %

$ 754,885

$ 507,804



48.7 % Per share

$ 0.648

$ 0.350

85.1 %

$ 1.677

$ 1.132



48.1 % Adjusted net earnings 1

$ 132,232

$ 149,441

(11.5)%

$ 592,079

$ 503,335



17.6 % Per share 1

$ 0.293

$ 0.333

(12.0)%

$ 1.315

$ 1.122



17.3 % Operating cash flows

$ 195,290

$ 207,962

(6.1)%

$ 845,145

$ 765,442



10.4 % Per share 1

$ 0.433

$ 0.463

(6.5)%

$ 1.878

$ 1.706



10.1 %

All amounts in thousands except gold, palladium & gold equivalent ounces and cobalt pounds produced & sold, and per share amounts.

Production Guidance

2022 Guidance: Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2022 is forecast to be 350,000 to 380,000 ounces of gold, 23.0 to 25.0 million ounces of silver, and 44,000 to 48,000 GEOs 3 of other metals, resulting in production of approximately 700,000 to 760,000 GEOs 3 .

Five-year guidance: For the five-year period ending in 2026, the Company estimates that average production will amount to 850,000 GEOs 3 .

Ten-year guidance: For the ten-year period ending in 2031, the Company estimates that average annual production will amount to 910,000 GEOs 3 .

Financial Review

Revenues

Revenue was $278 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 representing a 3% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 due primarily to a 5% decrease in the average realized gold equivalent² price; partially offset by a 2% increase in the number of GEOs² sold.

Revenue was $1,202 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 representing a 10% increase from 2020 due primarily to a 9% increase in the average realized gold equivalent² price.

Cash Costs and Margin

Average cash costs¹ in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $429 per GEO² as compared to $415 in fourth quarter of 2020.This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,322 per GEO² sold, a decrease of 7% as compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Average cash costs¹ in 2021 were $434 per GEO² as compared to $403 in 2020. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,377 per GEO² sold, an increase of 10% as compared with 2020.

Impairment Reversals of Mineral Stream Interests

Net earnings were positively impacted as the result of an impairment reversal on the Voisey's Bay PMPA amounting to $157 million at December 31, 2021.

Indicators of impairment reversal were identified relative to the Voisey's Bay PMPA, as a result of significant and sustained increases in the market prices of cobalt. Management estimated that the recoverable amount under the Voisey's Bay PMPA exceeded the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of depletion, had no impairment charge been recognized for the PMPA in prior years, resulting in an impairment reversal of $157 million at December 31, 2021 .

Balance Sheet (at December 31, 2021)

Approximately $226 million of cash on hand.

The Company's $2 billion revolving term loan (the "Revolving Facility") remains fully undrawn.

Fourth Quarter Asset Highlights

Salobo: In the fourth quarter of 2021, Salobo produced 48,200 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 23% relative to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower throughput, grades and recovery, with throughput being impacted as a result of an 18-day suspension of operations following a conveyor belt fire in October 2021. According to Vale S.A. ("Vale"), other activities, including mine and maintenance operations, continued as usual during this period but concentrate production was interrupted. Concentrate production resumed on October 22, 2021 and ramped up over a three-day period. Vale reported that despite the challenges, mine movement continued to improve at Salobo operation and reached pre-safety review levels by the end of the year.

As per Vale's Fourth Quarter 2021 Performance Report, on January 6, 2022, heavy rainfall in the region of the Salobo III mine expansion caused a landslide that damaged part of a conveyor belt and blocked access to the project site. Safety conditions at the area were reestablished and Vale is working on additional preventive measures and replacement of damaged equipment. A full assessment of impact by Vale is ongoing with conclusion expected early in the second quarter of 2022. Vale further reports that physical completion of the Salobo III mine expansion was 85% at the end of the fourth quarter.

Peñasquito: In the fourth quarter of 2021, Peñasquito produced 2.1 million ounces of attributable silver, an increase of approximately 7% relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher grades and recoveries, partially offset by lower throughput.

Antamina: In the fourth quarter of 2021, Antamina produced 1.4 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 29% relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower throughput and grades. As per Compañía Minera Antamina S.A.'s (the operating company of Antamina) news release dated October 31, 2021, operations at Antamina were briefly suspended to ensure the health and safety of its workforce and other stakeholders following localized protests in Peru.

Constancia: In the fourth quarter of 2021, Constancia produced 0.6 million ounces of attributable silver and 9,900 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 21% and 151%, respectively, relative to the fourth quarter of 2020. Silver production increased primarily due to higher grades. The increase in gold production was primarily due to higher grades resulting from the commencement of ore production from the Pampacancha satellite deposit and the increase in fixed recoveries from 55% to 70%, partially offset by the receipt of 2,005 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2020 related to delays in accessing the Pampacancha deposit while no delay payment was received in 2021.Additionally, as Hudbay mined and processed four million tonnes of ore from the Pampacancha deposit by December 31, 2021, the Company was required to make an additional deposit payment of $4 million to Hudbay for the increase in the fixed gold recoveries, which was paid on December 23, 2021.

Sudbury: In the fourth quarter of 2021, Vale's Sudbury mines produced 5,400 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 19% relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower throughputas a result of the temporary closure of the Totten mine. As per Vale, on September 26, 2021, a large piece of equipment, called a bucket scoop, blocked and damaged the mine shaft resulting in its temporary closure. Vale has reported that production at the Totten mine, which accounts for approximately 15% to 20% of the Company's gold production from Sudbury, resumed in the first quarter of 2022 and that operations at the Sudbury mines are expected to normalize in the second quarter of 2022.

Stillwater: In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Stillwater mines produced 2,700 ounces of attributable gold and 4,700 ounces of attributable palladium, a decrease of approximately 19% for gold and 17% for palladium relative to the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower throughput.

San Dimas: In the fourth quarter of 2021, San Dimas produced 13,700 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 18% relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to the mining of higher-grade material.

Other Gold: In the fourth quarter of 2021, total Other Gold attributable production was 8,400 ounces, an increase of approximately 131% relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to the mining of higher-grade material at Minto.

Other Silver: In the fourth quarter of 2021, total Other Silver attributable production was 2.3 million ounces, an increase of approximately 9% relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher production at Neves-Corvo and the newly acquired Cozamin stream, partially offset by lower production at Yauliyacu and Aljustrel.

Voisey's Bay: In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Voisey's Bay mine produced 381 thousand pounds of attributable cobalt. As per Vale's Fourth Quarter 2021 Performance Report, physical completion of the Voisey's Bay underground mine extension, which includes developing two underground mines - Reid Brook and Eastern Deeps - was 67% at the end of the fourth quarter. As per Vale, production commenced from Reid Brook in the second quarter of 2021, and the start-up of Eastern Deeps is expected by the second half of 2022.

Produced But Not Yet Delivered4 and Inventory

As at December 31, 2021, payable ounces and pounds attributable to the Company produced but not yet delivered amounted to:

85,900 payable gold ounces, an increase of 5,100 ounces during Q4 2021 , primarily due to an increase during the period at the Sudbury and Constancia mines.

4.2 million payable silver ounces, an increase of 0.4 million ounces during Q4 2021.

5,600 payable palladium ounces, virtually unchanged during Q4 2021.

596 thousand payable cobalt pounds, virtually unchanged during Q4 2021.

As of December 31, 2021 , 657 thousand pounds of cobalt were held in inventory by Wheaton, an increase of 169 thousand pounds during Q4 2021.

Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.

Corporate Development

Fenix Gold PMPA: On November 15, 2021, the Company entered into the previously disclosed PMPA with Rio2 Limited ("Rio2") in connection with the Fenix Gold Project located in Chile.

Blackwater PMPA: On December 13, 2021, the Company entered into a PMPA with Artemis Gold Inc. ("Artemis") in respect of silver production from the Blackwater Gold Project located in British Columbia, Canada. Under the PMPA, Wheaton will be entitled to receive 50% of the payable silver production until 17.8 million ounces ("Moz") have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 33% of payable silver production for the life of the mine. The Company is committed to pay total upfront consideration of $141 million for this stream, payable in four equal installments during the construction of Blackwater, subject to customary conditions being satisfied. In addition, Wheaton will make ongoing cash payments equal to 18% of the spot silver price per ounce of silver delivered under the agreement until the value of silver delivered, net of the per ounce production payment for silver, is equal to the upfront consideration of $141 million, and 22% of the spot price of silver thereafter.

Additionally, on December 13, 2021 , the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the existing gold stream held by New Gold Inc. ("New Gold") in respect of gold production from Blackwater. Under this agreement, Wheaton will be entitled to receive 8% of the payable gold production until 279,908 ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 4% of payable gold production for the life of the mine. The Company paid $300 million for the stream. In addition, Wheaton will make ongoing production payments equal to 35% of the spot gold price per ounce of gold delivered under the agreement.

Subsequent to the Quarter – Corporate Development

Curipamba PMPA: On January 17, 2022, the Company entered into a PMPA with Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") in respect of the Curipamba Project ("Curipamba") located in Ecuador. Under the Curipamba PMPA, Wheaton will purchase 50% of the payable gold production until 150,000 ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 33% of payable gold production for the life of the mine and 75% of the payable silver production until 4.6 million ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 50% for the life of mine. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company is committed to pay Adventus total upfront cash consideration of $175.5 million, $13 million of which is available pre-construction and $500,000 of which will be paid to support certain local community development initiatives around Curipamba. The remainder will be payable in four staged installments during construction, subject to various customary conditions being satisfied. In addition, Wheaton will make ongoing production payments for the gold and silver ounces delivered equal to 18% of the spot prices until the value of gold and silver delivered, net of the production payment, is equal to the upfront consideration of $175.5 million, at which point the production payment will increase to 22% of the spot prices.

MarathonPMPA: On January 26, 2022, the Company entered into a PMPA with Generation Mining Limited ("Gen Mining") in respect of the Marathon Project located in Ontario, Canada. Under the Marathon PMPA, Wheaton will purchase 100% of the payable gold production until 150,000 ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 67% of payable gold production for the life of the mine and 22% of the payable platinum production until 120,000 ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 15% for the life of mine. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has committed to pay Gen Mining total upfront cash consideration of C$240 million, C$40 million of which will be paid prior to construction and to be used for the development of the Marathon Project, with the remainder payable in four staged installments during construction, subject to various customary conditions being satisfied and pre-determined completion tests. In addition, Wheaton will make ongoing production payments for the gold and platinum ounces delivered equal to 18% of the spot prices until the value of gold and platinum delivered, net of the production payment, is equal to the upfront consideration of C$240 million, at which point the production payment will increase to 22% of the spot prices.

Goose PMPA: On February 8, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into a PMPA with Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. ("Sabina") in respect of the Goose Project, part of Sabina's Back River Gold District located in Nunavut, Canada (the "Goose Project"). Under the Goose PMPA, Wheaton will purchase 4.15% of the payable gold production until 130,000 ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 2.15% until 200,000 ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 1.5% of the payable gold production. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has committed to pay Sabina an upfront payment of $125 million in four equal installments during construction of the Goose Project, subject to customary conditions. In addition, Wheaton will make ongoing production payments for the gold ounces delivered equal to 18% of the spot gold price until the value of gold, net of the production payment is equal to the upfront consideration of $125 million, at which point the production payment will increase to 22% of the spot gold price.

Reserves and Resources (at December 31, 2021)

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves attributable to Wheaton were 14.01 million ounces of gold compared with 11.71 million ounces as reported in Wheaton's 2020 Annual Information Form ("AIF"), an increase of 20% (primarily due to recently added PMPAs and increases at Salobo); 567.9 million ounces of silver compared with 550.3 million ounces, an increase of 3%; 0.63 million ounces palladium compared with 0.64 million ounces, a decrease of 2%; 31.4 million pounds of cobalt compared to 31.7 million pounds, a decrease of 1%; and first time reporting of platinum of 0.17 million ounces. On a GEO 3 basis, total Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves for all metals attributable to Wheaton were 22.98 million ounces, an increase of 13%.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources attributable to Wheaton were 5.34 million ounces of gold compared with 4.50 million ounces as reported in Wheaton's 2020 AIF, an increase of 18%; 766.6 million ounces of silver compared with 743.0 million ounces, an increase of 3%; 0.12 million ounces of palladium compared to 0.03 million ounces, an increase of 318%; 1.5 million pounds of cobalt remained the same as 2020; and first time reporting of platinum of 0.097 million ounces. On a GEO 3 basis, total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources for all metals attributable to Wheaton were 15.78 million ounces, an increase of 9%.

Inferred Mineral Resources attributable to Wheaton were 4.96 million ounces of gold compared with 4.46 million ounces as reported in Wheaton's 2020 AIF, an increase of 11%; 464.0 million ounces of silver compared with 469.5 million ounces, a decrease of 1%, 0.35 million ounces of palladium compared with 0.37 million ounces, a decrease of 7%; 6.8 million pounds of cobalt compared to 7.6, a decrease of 10%; and first time report of platinum of 0.017 million ounces. On a GEO 3 basis, total Inferred Mineral Resources for all metals attributable to Wheaton were 11.69 million ounces, an increase of 3%.

Estimated attributable reserves and resources contained in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of March 9, 2022, and therefore will not reflect updates, if any, after that date. Updated reserves and resources data incorporating year-end 2021 estimates will also be included in the Company's 2021 Annual Information Form. Wheaton's most current attributable reserves and resources, as of December 31, 2021, can be found on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com.

Sustainability

Climate Change Commitments: Subsequent to the quarter, Wheaton announced the adoption of a climate change policy and commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. As part of this policy, Wheaton plans to establish targets across both Scope 2 and Scope 3 attributable emissions to support a 1.5° C trajectory. The Company has also established a fund to support our mining partners' efforts to move to renewable energy sources and reduce emissions at the mines in which we have an interest.

Partner Community Investment Program: Wheaton continues to support a wide range of programs with mining partners including Vale, Glencore, Hudbay and First Majestic Silver, focused on education, health, entrepreneurial support, and community engagement opportunities in the communities near the mines from which Wheaton receives precious metals. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the second phase of the Agricultural and Livestock Development Program run by Hudbay in Peru was completed. The program, aimed at improving all aspects of the production chain related to the raising of livestock in rural communities, provided nutritional support to nearly 37,000 animals during the fourth quarter alone.

COVID-19 Community Support and Response Fund: In the second quarter of 2020, Wheaton announced the launch of a $5 million Community Support and Response Fund (the "CSR Fund") to support global efforts to combat the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CSR Fund is designed to meet the immediate needs of the communities in which Wheaton and its mining partners operate. This fund is incremental to Wheaton's already active Community Investment Program that currently provides support to over 50 programs in multiple communities around the world. As of December 31, 2021, the Company has made donations totaling approximately $4.6 million through the CSR Fund.

Mr. Wes Carson, P.Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations, Neil Burns, P.Geo., Vice President, Technical Services for Wheaton Precious Metals and Ryan Ulansky, P.Eng., Vice President, Engineering, are a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release (specifically Mr. Carson has reviewed production figures, Mr. Burns has reviewed mineral resource estimates and Mr. Ulansky has reviewed the mineral reserve estimates).

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Outlook

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming for all of its stakeholders.

In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and financial statements, reference to the Company and Wheaton includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.

_____________________________ 1 Please refer to non-IFRS measures at the end of this press release. Dividends declared in the referenced calendar quarter, relative to the financial results of the prior quarter. Details of the dividend can be found in the Wheaton's news release date March 10, 2022, titled "Wheaton Precious Metals Declares Quarterly Dividend." 2 Commodity price assumptions for the gold equivalent production and sales in 2021 are $1,800 / ounce gold, $25 / ounce silver, and $2,300 / ounce palladium and $17.75 / pound cobalt. Other metal includes palladium and cobalt. 3 Gold equivalent forecast production for 2022 and the longer term outlook and for mineral reserves and resources are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 / ounce gold, $24 / ounce silver, $2,100 / ounce palladium, $1,000 / ounce platinum and $33 / pound of cobalt. Other metal includes palladium and cobalt. Five- and ten-year guidance do not include optionality production from Pascua Lama, Navidad, Cotabambas, Metates, or additional expansions at Salobo outside of project currently in construction. In addition, five-year guidance also does not include any production from Kutcho or the Victor project at Sudbury. 4 Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces and cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered are based on management estimates only and rely upon information provided by the owners and operators of mining operations and may be revised and updated in future periods as additional information is received.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings





Years Ended December 31 (US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

2021 2020 Sales

$ 1,201,665 $ 1,096,224 Cost of sales









Cost of sales, excluding depletion

$ 287,947 $ 266,763 Depletion



254,793

243,889 Total cost of sales

$ 542,740 $ 510,652 Gross margin

$ 658,925 $ 585,572 General and administrative expenses



60,985

65,698 Reversal of impairment of mineral stream interests



(156,717)

- Earnings from operations

$ 754,657 $ 519,874 Other (income) expense



(5,776)

(2,170) Earnings before finance costs and income taxes

$ 760,433 $ 522,044 Finance costs



5,817

16,715 Earnings before income taxes

$ 754,616 $ 505,329 Income tax recovery



269

2,475 Net earnings

$ 754,885 $ 507,804 Basic earnings per share

$ 1.677 $ 1.132 Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.673 $ 1.128 Weighted average number of shares outstanding









Basic



450,138

448,694 Diluted



451,170

450,070

Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at

December 31 As at

December 31 (US dollars in thousands) 2021 2020









Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,045 $ 192,683 Accounts receivable

11,577

5,883 Other

12,102

3,265 Total current assets $ 249,724 $ 201,831









Non-current assets







Mineral stream interests $ 5,905,797 $ 5,488,391 Early deposit mineral stream interests

34,741

33,241 Mineral royalty interest

6,606

3,047 Long-term equity investments

61,477

199,878 Convertible notes receivable

17,086

11,353 Property, plant and equipment

5,509

6,289 Other

15,211

13,242 Total non-current assets $ 6,046,427 $ 5,755,441 Total assets $ 6,296,151 $ 5,957,272









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 13,935 $ 13,023 Current portion of performance share units

14,807

17,297 Current portion of lease liabilities

813

773 Other

136

76 Total current liabilities $ 29,691 $ 31,169









Non-current liabilities







Bank debt $ - $ 195,000 Lease liabilities

2,060

2,864 Deferred income taxes

100

214 Performance share units

11,498

11,784 Pension liability

2,685

1,670 Total non-current liabilities $ 16,343 $ 211,532 Total liabilities $ 46,034 $ 242,701









Shareholders' equity







Issued capital $ 3,698,998 $ 3,646,291 Reserves

47,036

126,882 Retained earnings

2,504,083

1,941,398 Total shareholders' equity $ 6,250,117 $ 5,714,571 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,296,151 $ 5,957,272

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Years Ended December 31 (US dollars in thousands)

2021 2020











Operating activities









Net earnings

$ 754,885 $ 507,804 Adjustments for









Depreciation and depletion



256,685

245,779 Reversal of impairment of mineral stream interests



(156,717)

- Interest expense



352

12,366 Equity settled stock based compensation



5,262

5,432 Performance share units



(2,925)

9,398 Pension expense



1,014

806 Income tax expense (recovery)



(269)

(2,475) Loss (gain) on fair value adjustment of share purchase

warrants held



2,101

(337) Fair value (gain) loss on convertible note receivable



(5,733)

(1,899) Investment income recognized in net earnings



(462)

(230) Other



(510)

1,487 Change in non-cash working capital



(8,072)

1,025 Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest

$ 845,611 $ 779,156 Income taxes recovered (paid)



(279)

49 Interest paid



(429)

(13,992) Interest received



242

229 Cash generated from operating activities

$ 845,145 $ 765,442











Financing activities









Bank debt repaid

$ (195,000) $ (679,500) Credit facility extension fees



(1,727)

(1,373) Share purchase options exercised



7,953

21,892 Lease payments



(780)

(704) Dividends paid



(218,052)

(167,212) Cash (used for) generated from financing activities

$ (407,606) $ (826,897)











Investing activities









Mineral stream interests

$ (520,891) $ (322) Early deposit mineral stream interests



(1,500)

(1,500) Mineral royalty interest



(3,571)

- Acquisition of long-term investments



(7,453)

(10,671) Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments



129,753

162,942 Dividends received



221

- Other



(775)

(801) Cash (used for) generated from investing activities

$ (404,216) $ 149,648 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

$ 39 $ 504 Increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ 33,362 $ 88,697 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year



192,683

103,986 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$ 226,045 $ 192,683

Summary of Units Produced



Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Gold ounces produced ²















Salobo 48,235 55,205 55,590 46,622 62,854 63,408 59,104 62,575 Sudbury 3 5,404 148 4,563 7,004 6,659 3,798 9,257 7,795 Constancia 7 9,857 8,533 5,525 2,453 3,929 3,780 3,470 3,681 San Dimas 4, 7 13,714 11,936 11,478 10,491 11,652 9,228 6,074 11,318 Stillwater 5 2,664 2,949 2,962 3,041 3,290 3,176 3,222 2,955 Other















Minto 3,506 1,703 3,206 2,638 789 1,832 2,928 2,124 777 8 4,462 4,717 5,035 6,280 2,866 5,278 4,728 4,551 Marmato 479 433 1,713 - - - - - Total Other 8,447 6,853 9,954 8,918 3,655 7,110 7,656 6,675 Total gold ounces produced 88,321 85,624 90,072 78,529 92,039 90,500 88,783 94,999 Silver ounces produced 2















Peñasquito 7 2,145 2,180 2,026 2,202 2,014 1,992 967 2,658 Antamina 7 1,366 1,548 1,558 1,577 1,930 1,516 612 1,311 Constancia 7 578 521 468 406 478 430 254 461 Other















Los Filos 7 37 17 26 31 6 17 14 29 Zinkgruvan 482 658 457 420 515 498 389 662 Yauliyacu 7 382 372 629 737 454 679 273 557 Stratoni 129 18 164 165 185 156 148 183 Minto 44 25 33 21 16 15 19 18 Neves-Corvo 522 362 408 345 420 281 479 377 Aljustrel 325 314 400 474 440 348 388 352 Cozamin 213 199 183 230 - - - - Marmato 7 10 39 - - - - - Keno Hill 30 44 55 27 - - - - 777 8 96 81 83 130 51 96 108 96 Total Other 2,267 2,100 2,477 2,580 2,087 2,090 1,818 2,274 Total silver ounces produced 6,356 6,349 6,529 6,765 6,509 6,028 3,651 6,704 Palladium ounces produced ²















Stillwater 5 4,733 5,105 5,301 5,769 5,672 5,444 5,759 5,312 Cobalt pounds produced ²















Voisey's Bay 381 370 380 1,162 ⁹ - - - - GEOs produced 6 186,404 183,975 191,271 191,308 189,682 181,184 146,857 194,901 SEOs produced 6 13,421 13,246 13,772 13,774 13,657 13,045 10,574 14,033 Average payable rate 2















Gold 96.0% 96.0% 95.8% 95.0% 95.2% 95.3% 94.7% 95.1% Silver 86.0% 86.6% 86.9% 86.6% 86.3% 86.1% 81.9% 85.6% Palladium 92.2% 94.5% 95.0% 91.6% 93.6% 94.0% 90.8% 91.0% Cobalt 93.3% 93.3% 93.3% 93.3% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. GEO 7 91.3% 91.2% 91.7% 90.4% 91.1% 91.1% 89.8% 90.4%

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures and payable rates may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. Operations at the Sudbury mines were suspended from June 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021 as a result of a labour disruption by unionized employees. 4) Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. Effective April 1, 2020, the fixed gold to silver exchange ratio was revised to 90:1, with the 70:1 ratio being reinstated on October 15, 2020. For reference, attributable silver production from prior periods is as follows: Q4-2021 - 544,000 ounces; Q3-2021 - 472,000 ounces; Q2-2021 - 467,000 ounces; Q1-2021 - 429,000 ounces; Q4-2020 - 485,000 ounces; Q3-2020 - 420,000 ounces; Q2-2020 - 276,000 ounces; Q1-2020 - 419,000 ounces. 5) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 6) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $25.00 per ounce silver; $2,300 per ounce palladium; and $17.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2021. 7) Operations at these mines had been temporarily suspended during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second half of 2020, all of the operations were restarted.Additionally, operations at Los Filos were suspended from September 3, 2020 to December 23, 2020 as the result of an illegal road blockade by members of the nearby Carrizalillo community and had been temporarily suspended from June 22, 2021 to July 26, 2021 as the result of illegal blockades by a group of unionized employees and members of the Xochipala community. 8) Operations at 777 were temporarily suspended from October 11, 2020 to November 25, 2020 as a result of an incident that occurred on October 9th during routine maintenance of the hoist rope and skip. 9) Effective January 1, 2021, the Company was entitled to cobalt production from the Voisey's Bay mine. As per the Voisey's Bay PMPA with Vale, Wheaton is entitled to any cobalt processed at the Long Harbour Processing Plant as of January 1, 2021, resulting in reported production in the first quarter of 2021 including some material produced at the Voisey's Bay mine in the previous quarter.

Summary of Units Sold



Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Gold ounces sold















Salobo 47,171 35,185 57,296 51,423 53,197 59,584 68,487 74,944 Sudbury 2 965 1,915 6,945 3,691 7,620 7,858 7,414 4,822 Constancia 6 6,196 8,159 2,321 1,676 3,853 4,112 3,024 3,331 San Dimas 6 15,182 11,346 11,214 10,273 11,529 9,687 6,030 11,358 Stillwater 3 2,933 2,820 2,574 3,074 3,069 3,015 3,066 3,510 Other















Minto 2,462 1,907 2,359 2,390 1,540 - - - 777 4,290 5,879 5,694 2,577 5,435 5,845 4,783 2,440 Marmato 423 438 1,687 - - - - - Total Other 7,175 8,224 9,740 4,967 6,975 5,845 4,783 2,440 Total gold ounces sold 79,622 67,649 90,090 75,104 86,243 90,101 92,804 100,405 Silver ounces sold















Peñasquito 6 1,818 2,210 1,844 2,174 1,417 1,799 1,917 2,310 Antamina 6 1,297 1,502 1,499 1,930 1,669 1,090 788 1,244 Constancia 6 351 484 295 346 442 415 254 350 Other















Los Filos 6 17 12 42 27 - 19 25 37 Zinkgruvan 346 354 355 293 326 492 376 447 Yauliyacu 6 551 182 601 1,014 15 580 704 9 Stratoni 42 41 167 117 169 134 77 163 Minto 27 24 29 26 20 - - - Neves-Corvo 259 193 215 239 145 201 236 204 Aljustrel 133 155 208 257 280 148 252 123 Cozamin 174 170 168 173 - - - - Marmato 8 10 35 - - - - - Keno Hill 24 51 33 12 - - - - 777 69 99 109 49 93 121 100 41 Total Other 1,650 1,291 1,962 2,207 1,048 1,695 1,770 1,024 Total silver ounces sold 5,116 5,487 5,600 6,657 4,576 4,999 4,729 4,928 Palladium ounces sold















Stillwater 3 4,641 5,703 3,869 5,131 4,591 5,546 4,976 4,938 Cobalt pounds sold















Voisey's Bay 228 131 395 132 - - - - GEOs sold 4 158,864 152,432 176,700 175,419 155,665 166,611 164,844 175,154 SEOs sold 4 11,438 10,975 12,722 12,630 11,208 11,996 11,869 12,611 Cumulative payable units PBND 5















Gold ounces 85,945 80,819 66,238 70,072 70,555 75,750 79,632 88,383 Silver ounces 4,200 3,845 3,802 3,738 4,486 3,437 3,222 4,961 Palladium ounces 5,629 5,619 6,822 5,373 5,597 4,616 4,883 4,875 Cobalt pounds 596 637 777 820 - - - - GEO 4 157,347 147,679 135,430 136,933 140,008 129,391 130,623 163,521 SEO 4 10,906 10,181 9,199 9,277 10,081 9,316 9,405 11,774 Inventory on hand















Cobalt pounds 657 488 134 132 - - - -

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces sold. 2) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. 3) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 4) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $25.00 per ounce silver; $2,300 per ounce palladium; and $17.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2021. 5) Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces as well as cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 6) Operations at these mines had been temporarily suspended during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second half of 2020, all of the operations were restarted.

Results of Operations

The operating results of the Company's reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Units Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Gross

Margin Impairment Reversals 4 Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold







































Salobo 48,235 47,171 $ 1,799 $ 412 $ 374 $ 84,849 $ 47,781 $ - $ 47,781 $ 63,659 $ 2,437,939 Sudbury 5 5,404 965

1,795

400

1,024

1,732

357

-

357

1,346

307,169 Constancia 9,857 6,196

1,799

412

315

11,147

6,642

-

6,642

8,398

103,789 San Dimas 13,714 15,182

1,799

618

322

27,309

13,030

-

13,030

17,923

166,723 Stillwater 2,664 2,933

1,799

319

397

5,275

3,176

-

3,176

4,340

219,785 Other 6 8,447 7,175

1,795

676

42

12,875

7,721

-

7,721

8,463

364,792

88,321 79,622 $ 1,798 $ 472 $ 338 $ 143,187 $ 78,707 $ - $ 78,707 $ 104,129 $ 3,600,197 Silver







































Peñasquito 2,145 1,818 $ 23.28 $ 4.29 $ 3.55 $ 42,314 $ 28,064 $ - $ 28,064 $ 34,515 $ 322,018 Antamina 1,366 1,297

23.33

4.73

7.53

30,250

14,351

-

14,351

25,091

580,052 Constancia 578 351

23.28

6.08

7.56

8,170

3,383

-

3,383

5,739

205,884 Other 7 2,267 1,650

23.48

7.22

5.83

38,770

17,226

-

17,226

26,118

593,195

6,356 5,116 $ 23.36 $ 5.47 $ 5.57 $ 119,504 $ 63,024 $ - $ 63,024 $ 91,463 $ 1,701,149 Palladium







































Stillwater 4,733 4,641 $ 1,918 $ 340 $ 442 $ 8,902 $ 5,268 $ - $ 5,268 $ 7,323 $ 232,830 Cobalt







































Voisey's Bay 381 228 $ 28.94 $ 4.68 $ 8.17 $ 6,604 $ 3,673 $ 156,717 $ 160,390 $ 2,443 $ 371,621 Operating results













$ 278,197 $ 150,672 $ 156,717 $ 307,389 $ 205,358 $ 5,905,797 Other



































General and administrative

























$ (16,955) $ (9,139)



Finance costs





























(1,508)

(1,026)



Other



























3,581

325



Income tax





























(685)

(228)



Total other























$ (15,567) $ (10,068) $ 390,354





























$ 291,822 $ 195,290 $ 6,296,151

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Please see the section "Impairment Reversals of Mineral Stream Interests" in this press release for more information. 5) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 6) Comprised of the operating 777, Minto and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Rosemont, Santo Domingo, Blackwater and Fenix gold interests. 7) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Keno Hill, Cozamin, Marmato and 777 silver interests as well as the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont and Blackwater silver interests.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 186,404 158,864 $ 1,751 $ 429 $ 1,322 $ 373 $ 949 Silver equivalent basis 5 13,421 11,438 $ 24.32 $ 5.96 $ 18.36 $ 5.19 $ 13.17

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $25.00 per ounce silver; $2,300 per ounce palladium; and $17.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2021.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Units Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 62,854 53,197 $ 1,881 $ 408 $ 374 $ 100,047 $ 58,426 $ 74,508 $ 2,509,344 Sudbury 4 6,659 7,620

1,888

400

831

14,384

5,000

11,336

321,016 Constancia 3,929 3,853

1,881

408

338

7,246

4,373

5,674

105,569 San Dimas 11,652 11,529

1,881

612

315

21,683

10,993

12,812

182,202 Stillwater 3,290 3,069

1,881

338

449

5,772

3,357

4,735

224,310 Other 5 3,655 6,975

1,888

421

238

13,167

8,576

10,241

7,526

92,039 86,243 $ 1,882 $ 433 $ 397 $ 162,299 $ 90,725 $ 119,306 $ 3,349,967 Silver































Peñasquito 2,014 1,417 $ 24.44 $ 4.26 $ 3.24 $ 34,629 $ 23,997 $ 28,592 $ 350,572 Antamina 1,930 1,669

24.44

4.86

8.74

40,782

18,079

32,667

626,934 Constancia 478 442

24.44

6.02

7.63

10,805

4,770

8,143

217,044 Other 6 2,087 1,048

25.69

8.03

1.00

26,915

17,456

20,804

474,975

6,509 4,576 $ 24.72 $ 5.51 $ 5.16 $ 113,131 $ 64,302 $ 90,206 $ 1,669,525 Palladium































Stillwater 5,672 4,591 $ 2,348 $ 423 $ 428 $ 10,782 $ 6,875 $ 8,840 $ 241,389 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 227,510 Operating results













$ 286,212 $ 161,902 $ 218,352 $ 5,488,391 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (9,391) $ (8,384)



Finance costs





















(2,196)

(1,980)



Other



















830

(5)



Income tax





















6,076

(21)



Total other















$ (4,681) $ (10,390) $ 468,881





















$ 157,221 $ 207,962 $ 5,957,272

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating Minto, 777 and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Rosemont gold interest. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Keno Hill, 777, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests as well as the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 189,682 155,665 $ 1,839 $ 415 $ 1,424 $ 384 $ 1,040 Silver equivalent basis 5 13,657 11,208 $ 25.54 $ 5.76 $ 19.78 $ 5.33 $ 14.45

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $25.00 per ounce silver; $2,300 per ounce palladium; and $17.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2021.

Year Ended December 31, 2021



Units Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Gross

Margin Impairment Reversals 4 Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold









































Salobo 205,652 191,075 $ 1,797 $ 412 $ 374 $ 343,398 $ 193,247 $ - $ 193,247 $ 264,652 $ 2,437,939

Sudbury 5 17,119 13,516

1,811

400

1,024

24,475

5,221

-

5,221

19,068

307,169

Constancia 26,368 18,352

1,797

411

315

32,974

19,658

-

19,658

25,438

103,789

San Dimas 47,619 48,015

1,797

617

322

86,290

41,199

-

41,199

56,679

166,723

Stillwater 11,616 11,401

1,797

325

397

20,487

12,259

-

12,259

16,784

219,785

Other 6 34,172 30,106

1,804

607

61

54,296

34,192

-

34,192

36,444

364,792



342,546 312,465 $ 1,798 $ 459 $ 361 $ 561,920 $ 305,776 $ - $ 305,776 $ 419,065 $ 3,600,197

Silver









































Peñasquito 8,553 8,046 $ 25.07 $ 4.29 $ 3.55 $ 201,688 $ 138,616 $ - $ 138,616 $ 167,169 $ 322,018

Antamina 6,049 6,228

25.17

5.04

7.53

156,735

78,458

-

78,458

125,688

580,052

Constancia 1,973 1,476

24.91

6.05

7.56

36,775

16,689

-

16,689

27,848

205,884

Other 7 9,424 7,110

25.07

8.06

5.56

178,231

81,393

-

81,393

123,359

593,195



25,999 22,860 $ 25.08 $ 5.78 $ 5.52 $ 573,429 $ 315,156 $ - $ 315,156 $ 444,064 $ 1,701,149

Palladium









































Stillwater 20,908 19,344 $ 2,369 $ 433 $ 442 $ 45,834 $ 28,891 $ - $ 28,891 $ 37,450 $ 232,830

Cobalt









































Voisey's Bay 2,293 886 $ 23.11 $ 4.67 $ 8.17 $ 20,482 $ 9,102 $ 156,717 $ 165,819 $ 3,687 $ 371,621

Operating results













$ 1,201,665 $ 658,925 $ 156,717 $ 815,642 $ 904,266 $ 5,905,797

Other





































General and administrative

























$ (60,985) $ (55,301)





Finance costs





























(5,817)

(4,271)





Other



























5,776

731





Income tax





























269

(280)





Total other























$ (60,757) $ (59,121) $ 390,354































$ 754,885 $ 845,145 $ 6,296,151



1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Please see the section "Impairment Reversals of Mineral Stream Interests" in this press release for more information 5) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 6) Comprised of the operating 777, Minto and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Rosemont, Santo Domingo, Blackwater and Fenix gold interests. 7) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Keno Hill, Cozamin, Marmato and 777 silver interests as well as the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont and Blackwater silver interests.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 were as follows:

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 752,958 663,415 $ 1,811 $ 434 $ 1,377 $ 384 $ 993 Silver equivalent basis 5 54,213 47,766 $ 25.16 $ 6.03 $ 19.13 $ 5.33 $ 13.80

1) Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $25.00 per ounce silver; $2,300 per ounce palladium; and $17.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2021.

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Units Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 247,941 256,212 $ 1,757 $ 408 $ 374 $ 450,166 $ 249,708 $ 345,621 $ 2,509,344 Sudbury 4 27,509 27,714

1,797

400

831

49,791

15,679

38,609

321,016 Constancia 14,860 14,320

1,785

406

338

25,556

14,907

19,744

105,569 San Dimas 38,272 38,604

1,775

610

315

68,519

32,813

44,978

182,202 Stillwater 12,643 12,660

1,766

316

449

22,353

12,666

18,351

224,310 Other 5 25,096 20,043

1,818

421

281

36,442

22,357

28,007

7,526

366,321 369,553 $ 1,767 $ 426 $ 399 $ 652,827 $ 348,130 $ 495,310 $ 3,349,967 Silver































Peñasquito 7,631 7,443 $ 20.25 $ 4.26 $ 3.24 $ 150,720 $ 94,886 $ 119,016 $ 350,572 Antamina 5,369 4,791

21.34

4.19

8.74

102,241

40,312

82,188

626,934 Constancia 1,623 1,461

21.42

5.99

7.63

31,285

11,397

22,541

217,044 Other 6 8,269 5,537

20.84

7.41

1.97

115,379

63,460

74,159

474,975

22,892 19,232 $ 20.78 $ 5.28 $ 4.58 $ 399,625 $ 210,055 $ 297,904 $ 1,669,525 Palladium































Stillwater 22,187 20,051 $ 2,183 $ 389 $ 428 $ 43,772 $ 27,387 $ 35,967 $ 241,389 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 227,510 Operating results













$ 1,096,224 $ 585,572 $ 829,181 $ 5,488,391 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (65,698) $ (46,914)



Finance costs





















(16,715)

(17,551)



Other



















2,170

677



Income tax





















2,475

49



Total other















$ (77,768) $ (63,739) $ 468,881





















$ 507,804 $ 765,442 $ 5,957,272

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating Minto, 777 and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Rosemont gold interest. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Keno Hill, 777, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests as well as the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were as follows:

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash

Operating M

argin

($'s Per

Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 712,624 662,275 $ 1,655 $ 403 $ 1,252 $ 368 $ 884 Silver equivalent basis 5 51,309 47,684 $ 22.99 $ 5.59 $ 17.40 $ 5.11 $ 12.29

1) Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $25.00 per ounce silver; $2,300 per ounce palladium; and $17.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2021.

Non-IFRS Measures

Wheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-IFRS performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis, with the Company receiving its first deliveries of cobalt from Voisey's Bay during the first quarter of 2021; and (iv) cash operating margin. The Company has removed the non-IFRS measure associated with net debt as Wheaton fully repaid its debt during the first quarter of 2021.

i. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of non-cash impairment charges (reversals),non-cash fair value (gains) losses and other one-time (income) expenses as well as the reversal of non-cash income tax expense (recovery) which is offset by income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statements of Shareholders' Equity and OCI, respectively. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.

The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted).



Three Months Ended

December 31 Years Ended

December 31 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net earnings

$ 291,822

$ 157,221

$ 754,885

$ 507,804 Add back (deduct):























Impairment reversal



(156,717)



-



(156,717)



- (Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of

share purchase warrants held



(290)



(1,182)



2,101



(338) (Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of

convertible notes receivable



(1,597)



(517)



(5,733)



(1,899) Income tax expense (recovery) recognized

in the Statement of Shareholders' Equity



974



911



1,811



(820) Income tax expense (recovery) recognized

in the Statement of OCI



(325)



(7,011)



(2,314)



(1,866) Other



(1,635)



19



(1,954)



454 Adjusted net earnings

$ 132,232

$ 149,441

$ 592,079

$ 503,335 Divided by:























Basic weighted average number of shares

outstanding



450,614



449,320



450,138



448,694 Diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding



451,570



450,980



451,170



450,070 Equals:























Adjusted earnings per share - basic

$ 0.293

$ 0.333

$ 1.315

$ 1.122 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.293

$ 0.331

$ 1.312

$ 1.118

ii. Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted).



Three Months Ended

December 31 Years Ended

December 31 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash generated by operating activities

$ 195,290

$ 207,962

$ 845,145

$ 765,442 Divided by:























Basic weighted average number of

shares outstanding



450,614



449,320



450,138



448,694 Diluted weighted average number of

shares outstanding



451,570



450,980



451,170



450,070 Equals:























Operating cash flow per share - basic

$ 0.433

$ 0.463

$ 1.878

$ 1.706 Operating cash flow per share - diluted

$ 0.432

$ 0.461

$ 1.873

$ 1.701

iii. Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion, by the ounces or pounds sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaningprescribed by IFRS. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.

The following table provides a calculation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis.



Three Months Ended

December 31 Years Ended

December 31 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per

unit amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of sales

$ 127,525

$ 124,310

$ 542,740

$ 510,652 Less: depletion



(59,335)



(59,785)



(254,793)



(243,889) Cash cost of sales

$ 68,190

$ 64,525

$ 287,947

$ 266,763 Cash cost of sales is comprised of:























Total cash cost of gold sold

$ 37,550

$ 37,355

$ 143,272

$ 157,429 Total cash cost of silver sold



27,993



25,228



132,151



101,529 Total cash cost of palladium sold



1,580



1,942



8,384



7,805 Total cash cost of cobalt sold



1,067



-



4,140



- Total cash cost of sales

$ 68,190

$ 64,525

$ 287,947

$ 266,763 Divided by:























Total gold ounces sold



79,622



86,243



312,465



369,553 Total silver ounces sold



5,116



4,576



22,860



19,232 Total palladium ounces sold



4,641



4,591



19,344



20,051 Total cobalt pounds sold



228



-



886



- Equals:























Average cash cost of gold (per ounce)

$ 472

$ 433

$ 459

$ 426 Average cash cost of silver (per ounce)

$ 5.47

$ 5.51

$ 5.78

$ 5.28 Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce)

$ 340

$ 423

$ 433

$ 389 Average cash cost of cobalt (per pound)

$ 4.68

$ n.a.

$ 4.67

$ n.a.

iv. Cash operating margin is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis from the average realized selling price of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin.



Three Months Ended

December 31 Years Ended

December 31 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per

unit amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Total sales:























Gold

$ 143,187

$ 162,299

$ 561,920

$ 652,827 Silver

$ 119,504

$ 113,131

$ 573,429

$ 399,625 Palladium

$ 8,902

$ 10,782

$ 45,834

$ 43,772 Cobalt

$ 6,604

$ -

$ 20,482

$ - Divided by:























Total gold ounces sold



79,622



86,243



312,465



369,553 Total silver ounces sold



5,116



4,576



22,860



19,232 Total palladium ounces sold



4,641



4,591



19,344



20,051 Total cobalt pounds sold



228



-



886



- Equals:























Average realized price of gold (per ounce)

$ 1,798

$ 1,882

$ 1,798

$ 1,767 Average realized price of silver (per ounce)

$ 23.36

$ 24.72

$ 25.08

$ 20.78 Average realized price of palladium (per ounce)

$ 1,918

$ 2,348

$ 2,369

$ 2,183 Average realized price of cobalt (per pound)

$ 28.94

$ n.a.

$ 23.11

$ n.a. Less:























Average cash cost of gold 1 (per ounce)

$ (472)

$ (433)

$ (459)

$ (426) Average cash cost of silver 1 (per ounce)

$ (5.47)

$ (5.51)

$ (5.78)

$ (5.28) Average cash cost of palladium 1 (per ounce)

$ (340)

$ (423)

$ (433)

$ (389) Average cash cost of cobalt 1 (per pound)

$ (4.68)

$ n.a.

$ (4.67)

$ n.a. Equals:























Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold

$ 1,326

$ 1,449

$ 1,339

$ 1,341 As a percentage of realized price of gold



74%



77%



74%



76% Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold

$ 17.89

$ 19.21

$ 19.30

$ 15.50 As a percentage of realized price of silver



77%



78%



77%



75% Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold

$ 1,578

$ 1,925

$ 1,936

$ 1,794 As a percentage of realized price of palladium



82%



82%



82%



82% Cash operating margin per cobalt pound sold

$ 24.26

$ n.a.

$ 18.44

$ n.a. As a percentage of realized price of cobalt



84%



n.a.



80%



n.a.

1) Please refer to non-IFRS measure (iii), above.

These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton's MD&A available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

