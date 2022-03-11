NEUROMAKER PARTNERS WITH MASSHIRE AND BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY TO INSPIRE STUDENTS TO EXPLORE 21ST CENTURY CAREERS

Over 100 high school students participating in hands-on biotechnology and neuroscience activities

BOSTON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroMaker, a developer of innovative biotechnology and neuroscience STEM classroom kits and curricula for middle and high school students, will be leading activities at the 11th Annual STEM Career Exploration Event held at Bridgewater State University on March 16th, 2022.

The event is hosted by MassHire Greater Brockton Workforce Board (GBWB), the Center for the Advancement of STEM Education (CASE) at Bridgewater State University and the Metro South Chamber of Commerce. The event will offer students an opportunity to discover career opportunities in Massachusetts that they might not otherwise be exposed to.

"NeuroMaker is based right here in Boston, so participating was a no--brainer," said Wendi Glaser, Director of Sales for NeuroMaker. "Our platform was designed to be inclusive to students from all backgrounds and situations and we love the opportunity to show our products to young people as they are just beginning to think about their future lives."

"Career awareness is so important for students. When they can see themselves in STEM, great things happen. Through this partnership, we are able to highlight the innovation in the greater Boston area and make it accessible to students in the Southeast communities," said Joshua Varela, Associate Director of Strategic Partnerships.

"Our mission is to connect local businesses with local job-seekers," says David Edwards, Connecting Activities Coordinator at MassHire GBWB. "Through initiatives like our Connecting Activities program, we're making those connections real and tangible."

Connecting Activities is a collaboration between the Commonwealth's education Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and workforce (MassHire) development systems, designed to promote career exploration, career readiness activities and generate employer-paid work experiences for high school students.

The event begins at 9am and will be held in the Large Ballroom of the Rondileau Student Union at Bridgewater State University.

About NeuroMaker:

NeuroMaker develops STEM education products for middle and high school solutions that introduce students to real world applications of Neuroscience, Brain Machine Interfaces, Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Prosthetics, Robotics and more. NeuroMaker products are based on award-winning, real-world products and our kits and curriculum are currently being used by more than 200 schools, continuing education and career skills organizations across the U.S. and worldwide.

About CASE:

The mission of the Center for the Advancement of STEM Education (CASE) at Bridgewater State University is to build and support a diverse community of educators and students that promotes STEM interest and literacy both regionally and internationally. Bridgewater State University is a comprehensive state university in Southeastern Massachusetts, that annually graduates nearly 2,500 students in majors ranging from business to education to humanities to the sciences.

About MassHire GBWB:

The mission of the MassHire Greater Brockton Workforce Board is to create and sustain powerful connections between businesses and job seekers through a statewide network of employment professionals.

