FEMALE RACECAR DRIVER LINDSAY BREWER TO COMPETE IN INDYCAR/INDY 500'S LADDER SERIES - INDY PRO 2000

INDIANAPOLIS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Brewer, the 24-year-old auto racing driver and content creator with over three million followers on social media, will advance to the Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires in 2022, an official feeder series for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis 500 as part of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. Brewer will carry sponsorship from Mastermine and EVO and will race the #93 for Exclusive Autosport.

24-year-old Lindsay Brewer sits in a Tatuus IP-22 single-seat open-wheel Indy car-style racecar. (PRNewswire)

"I've been testing in Indy Pro since last summer and thrilled to finally get on the grid and make my way through the Road to Indy," said Brewer. "I've worked really hard in the gym with my fitness regimen and have the same commitment to learn as much as I can on the racetrack this season."

Brewer will be racing in a Tatuus IP-22 racecar, which is a single-seat open-wheel Indy car-style chassis with a halo-type device, with a top speed of roughly 165+ mph, as part of the Indy Pro 2000 series, the second-to-last step on the 'Road to Indy' ladder program, a proven formula to turn aspiring drivers pro. 20 of the 33 starters in the 2021 Indy 500 race were 'Road to Indy' graduates and Brewer is committed to the progression steps to hone her racecraft.

Her 2022 Indy Pro 2000 schedule will feature a blend of road courses and street circuits as well as ovals, with her first race of the season at Barber Motorsports Park on April 30 and May 1. Brewer will contest a 16-race schedule, which will take her through Sept. 4, 2022, at Portland International Raceway.

Brewer's fascination with racing began at age 11 with a trip accompanying her father to a go-kart event where a test ride for fun clocked faster times than the drivers who were competing. Bitten by the racing bug, Brewer placed Top-10 in various national and regional championships and won the Rockies Regional Champion in her home state of Colorado for four years in a row. She embraced road cars, winning the U.S. Legend Car Championship in 2015. She then took four years off to attend college, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of San Diego. She secured a podium in Saleen S1 in 2019, and raced Skip Barber, the largest race school in the world, in 2020 and 2021, and participated in the TC America Series Race at Sonoma Raceway, placing in the top 10 in her first two rounds. She also tested with the W Series—an international junior single-seater motor racing series for female drivers—before deciding on the Road to Indy with a dream of competing in the Indy 500.

In 2022, Brewer will prove once again that auto racing is one of the few sports where men and women compete on an equal playing field. The 'Future is Female' & it's a ripe time for any sponsor to capitalize on the attitudes that the previous decade worked hard to shift, namely starting with Janet Guthrie when she became the first woman to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500 in 1977. Guthrie will be immortalized in the upcoming film "Speed Girl", where she'll be played by two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank.

"Female athletes serve as a strategic priority for advertisers as they create compelling partnership opportunities for brands," said Klint Briney, Brewer's agent. "Someone like Lindsay provides a valuable vehicle for brands to speak through as her followers fall in a key demo for advertisers. I've seen first-hand representing other female drivers in the past—people were always cheering for their success, which brewed powerful narratives and provided great value for our partners who invested in those efforts."

In addition to her racing and aggressive training schedule, Brewer is constantly making viral content for her vast social media following. According to current Instagram numbers (Mar. 2022), her following outranks fellow female professional athletes, including: Venus Williams (former world No. 1 Tennis Player), Hailie Deegan (current NASCAR driver), Abby Wambach (FIFA Women's World Cup champion), and Danica Patrick (former professional racecar driver). Her digital prowess also outranks fellow male drivers, including: Kyle Larson (2021 NASCAR Series Champion), Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Jeff Gordon, Helio Castroneves, and Jimmie Johnson (MVPIndex).

Brewer is certainly transcending her sport of auto racing in both awareness & appeal, following in the footsteps of fellow racer Patrick—who at the height of her career, was the most popular female athlete in the world, behind Serena Williams, and the most marketable athlete in motorsports with a DBI score ranking above legends of the sport including Earnhardt Jr., Michael Schumacher, and Gordon.

Brewer is managed by Chris Young and repped by BRANDed Management and Agent Klint Briney, who long oversaw the career of nine-time Indy 500 starter Sarah Fisher.

For Lindsay Brewer, please email: pr@BRANDedMGMT.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRANDed Management, Inc.