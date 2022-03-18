TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals globally, has published a new research blueprint to guide HR leaders in redesigning a fit-for-purpose HR structure. This timely research blueprint will allow HR leaders to re-evaluate their current strategic objectives, clients, and employee value propositions to redesign a robust HR structure that fits business needs.

HR Needs to Redesign Its Structure, According to McLean & Company (CNW Group/McLean & Company) (PRNewswire)

McLean & Company maintains that there is no one-size-fits-all HR structure, as no two HR functions are the same. The firm recommends that HR operations be structured in a way that enables the function to operate efficiently and effectively. Designing an HR structure is complicated and often doesn't produce the desired results. A poorly structured HR function impacts the larger organization, as it can result in bottlenecks and delays in meeting client needs or misalignment between priority HR capabilities and HR resource allocation.

A well-designed HR structure enables organizational performance. McLean & Company's 2022 Trends database suggests that only 37% of non-HR professionals feel that their HR team is a partner in planning and executing organizational strategy. When organizational goals change, it is necessary to revisit the HR structure to align with the new strategies and needs to ensure the structure design is up to date and future proofing. McLean & Company's research also notes that 63% of HR professionals have revisited the structure of the HR department as a reaction to changes from 2020 to 2021.

In the newly released blueprint, McLean & Company's framework models a three-step process that aligns HR structure and HR functional capabilities with organizational and line-of-business strategic objectives. The blueprint is intended for HR leaders to align HR structure with strategy, define delivery characteristics, and create an effective overall structure. This type of approach will allow HR leaders to:

Invest time in identifying how the HR function enables unique organizational strategy.

Optimize HR to ensure resources are allocated where they will have the biggest impact and create no conflict between subfunctions.

Prepare for iteration. Designing an HR function is an iterative process that requires re-evaluating previous design decisions to ensure they are still appropriate.

To learn more about McLean & Company and to download all the latest research, visit hr.mcleanco.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter

Media professionals are encouraged to register for McLean & Company's Media Insiders program for more research and insights. This complimentary program provides unrestricted, on-demand access to HR, IT, and software industry content and the ability to speak with subject matter experts from a group of more than 200 research analysts and thought leaders. To register for access, contact pr@mcleanco.com.

Supporting Resources

About McLean & Company

Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

McLean & Company Logo (CNW Group/McLean & Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McLean & Company