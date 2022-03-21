90-day pilot program mobilizes BurgerFi's "Fi on the Fly®" Food Truck to the Florida State University area

MIAMI, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi , one of the nation's fastest growing, premium fast-casual concepts, and Gopuff – the go-to platform for immediate delivery of customers' everyday needs – have launched a new offering to bring BurgerFi's all-natural burgers and sides through its "Fi on the Fly®" food truck and Gopuff Kitchen , Gopuff's freshly-prepared food delivery service. This strategic partnership – the first of its kind in which Gopuff Kitchen partners with a restaurant – will bring the convenience of Gopuff's late-night delivery to BurgerFi fans and Gopuff customers in the Tallahassee area between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.

BurgerFi Partners with Gopuff to Bring Late-Night Bites to Tallahassee

Additionally, from now until June 18, new Gopuff customers can receive $10 off their first two orders with the code "GOBFI" and existing Gopuff customers can use the code "GOBFI5" for $5 off their next order on the Gopuff app or website.

"BurgerFi is uniquely positioned to mobilize the 'Fi on the Fly®' food truck as a way to appeal to our customers in the most convenient fashion possible," said Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi. "Delivery is such an important way for our fans to order BurgerFi, and joining forces with Gopuff is a great opportunity to bring a better burger experience to the Tallahassee community."

In partnership with BurgerFi, Gopuff will offer high-quality menu favorites with the ease, convenience, and immediacy that today's foodies are seeking. The food truck will offer BurgerFi menu items, including:

A-Grade Burgers : From its certified Angus Beef Burgers, chef-crafted VegeFi Burger, and specialty items like The CEO and SWAG made with a premium American Wagyu Beef blend, there's a burger option ideal for every individual who wants to reward themselves with a better burger.

Cage-Free Chicken : In addition to its award-winning burgers, BurgerFi's antibiotic and Cage-Free Chicken offerings like the Spicy Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich and Fi'ed Chicken Tenders are among the most popular menu items. In addition, Cage-Free Fi'ed Chicken Tenders and an array of chef-crafted dipping sauces are available.

Freshly-Prepared Fries: BurgerFi's perfectly seasoned fries will be delivered with speed as part of Gopuff's instant delivery. Premium toppings, such as BurgerFi's signature Urban Style drenched in garlic aioli and topped with a parmesan herb blend and Truffle Style coated in truffle oil and parmesan cheese, will be available as well.

"BurgerFi is all about innovation and redefining the way the world eats burgers. By partnering with Gopuff, we are ushering in a new, unrivaled era of convenience and superior service," said Ian Baines, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi. "We are excited to bring this unique late-night delivery option to life and will continue to raise the bar across every aspect of the BurgerFi experience."

On the heels of opening 16 new restaurants in 2021 – a record number for the brand – BurgerFi's latest strategic alliance with Gopuff points to an increased demand for expansion. The South Florida-born company, established in 2011, continues to implement its aggressive growth strategy along the Eastern seaboard with more than 15 locations slated to open in 2022. In line with ongoing expansion plans, BurgerFi acquired Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings in November 2021, adding 61 restaurants to its family of brands.

For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app for free fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with 116 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally as of September 30, 2021. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. On November 3, 2021, BurgerFi completed the acquisition of Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings with 61 company-owned locations in eight states. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year, a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019 and is included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. In 2021, in Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report, BurgerFi was praised for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all of its restaurants and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to instant commerce platform, instantly fulfilling consumers' evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment that includes cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers around the world.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram . Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android .

