Calgary based Helcim Raises $16 Million Series A to build the future of payments for small business

Funding round led by Information Venture Partners and Aquiline Technology Growth positions the company for long-term success

CALGARY, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helcim, a payments company that powers small business, today announces that it has closed its Series A funding led by Toronto-based venture capital firm Information Venture Partners (Information VP) and Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG). The round also included participation from Generational Platform Partners, Alberta-based Accelerate Fund III, as well as key Canadian tech leaders including Boris Wertz, Jason Smith (Klue), Hanif Joshaghani (Symend), and Kevin Sandhu (ControlHQ).

"We built Helcim to provide the payment tools that allow small businesses to thrive by combining our payments-first approach, accessible and easy to use software, alongside our knowledgeable and helpful customer service," said Nic Beique, Helcim CEO and Founder. "We're thrilled to partner with Information VP and Aquiline to expand on our ecosystem of tools that ensure small businesses can access the payments solutions they deserve."

The funding will be used to launch new products that make it easier for businesses to get paid and adopt the latest payment technology that they want. The company will also be investing in growing its team across the organization adding more than 150 over the next two years, including developers, customer service, and sales to deliver on these enhanced service offerings. In addition to the funding, Information VP Principal Jane Podbelskaya and ATG's Danté La Ruffa will be joining Helcim's board of directors.

"We are very impressed with the foundation of the business that CEO Nic Beique and his team have built so far, as well as the potential that lies ahead," said Information VP Co-Founder and General Partner Rob Antoniades. "The caliber of talent, the sophistication of payments technology, the level of customer service, and speed of growth is truly impressive."

"We are excited about the Canadian fintech sector which continues to gain momentum," said Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aquiline Capital Partners. "Not only is Helcim one of the sector's early leaders, it is well-positioned to capture increasingly more US merchants."

Helcim relaunched as a payments facilitator in June of 2020 and has experienced a 400% increase in sign ups as businesses look to benefit from their exceptional customer service, low rates, and digital first experience. The company was also named as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2021.

To learn more about Helcim, visit helcim.com .

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to be the world's most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.

About Information Venture Partners

‍‍Information Venture Partners is a Toronto-based team of experienced venture capital investors focused on backing North American B2B technology companies innovating financial services. Current investments include Arteria AI, BigID, Cinchy, Coconut Software, Empyrean Solutions, Flybits, Influitive, Jirav, LendingFront, Lydia AI, Procurify, Q4, Sensibill, Strike Graph and ThoughtExchange. For more information, please visit www.informationvp.com.

About Aquiline Technology Growth

Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG) seeks to invest in early- and growth-stage technology companies that are bringing innovation to the insurance and financial services ecosystems. ATG is managed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare industries. The ATG team has experience in technology and financial services and is supported by its colleagues at Aquiline, strategic partners, and an active group of industry Executive Advisors. For more information on ATG, visit http://www.aquiline.com .

