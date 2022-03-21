Dogness Set to Accelerate Growth in 2022; Launches Expanded Product Line with 25 New Products at Groundbreaking Event

PLANO, Texas, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced the launch of 25 new products at a groundbreaking event. Of the 25 new products launched, nearly 20 are already available for sale, with the balance planned for later in 2022. This represents another major development for the Company as it further builds upon its Intelligent product series, with upgraded features and an enhanced experience for both pets and their owners.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dogness International Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "We are thrilled with the positive response and success of this major launch event that marks another milestone of the company's product development. With 25 new products launched, it underscores the scale of our R&D and our unwavering commitment to developing the innovative products pet owners want and our retail customers need to drive sales. We could not be happier with the number of partners, customers and media in attendance, who were as excited as us. We are seizing the opportunity for synchronized category expansion and leveraging our advantaged market position with Intelligent pet products. Based on feedback from customers and expectations for the broader pet industry, we believe Dogness is now firmly on track to accelerate growth in 2022."

Dogness showcased a series of 18 new Intelligent pet products with 37 SKUs including new members to its Smart GPS Tracker, Smart Feeder and Smart Water Fountains families, and brand new Smart Vacuumed Pet Food Storage Containers. Dogness expects to launch an additional 7 new products with 24 SKUs, including convenient indoor pet toilets, air purifiers, smart pet travel bags and other products. With the significant expansion of its product matrix, Dogness has completed the end-to-end reach in all categories of the pet lifecycle, with a priority placed on its premium brand, product performance and user experience.

With regard to the innovative, high performance Smart GPS Tracker, the Dogness real-time tracker provides a much sought-after safety and security solution for users across all geographies, pet types and environmental conditions, with 4G and/or 5G network support. Breakthroughs have been made in performance, function, battery life, and global coverage.

Dogness also introduced a series of innovations in response to customers' common challenges including a new App-enabled Smart Fountain model and a wireless model with smart sensors. The Smart Feeder family added a new Wide-View model and two models with semi-transparent and removable food hopper for easy cleaning and monitoring of the food level. With a wide-angled camera that oversees the food bowl, the newly launched Dogness Wide-View Smart CAM Feeder can set a regular measurable feeding plan to help pet owners solve pet feeding challenges, while also intelligently monitoring pet usage and allowing pet owners to remotely interact with pets on a real-time basis.

Raising healthy, happy and well-adjusted pets starts with protecting their diets. Dogness proprietary vacuum food storage container was designed to use an intelligent, constant pressure vacuum locking method, which significantly upgrades and modernizes conventional food storage, by completely isolating mildew and moisture in the air, keeping pet food fresh and crispy for longer, and bringing a higher quality to pets' healthy lives.

The Company also took the opportunity to refresh and enhance its classic pet product line, with collars, leashes, and harnesses in bold new color options, more comfortable fabrics, the use of recycled materials where possible and improved functionality. New features include aviation aluminum buckles, which are light, strong, quick-release buckles that are easy on the handler and the pet when in quick motion.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, added, "We lead with R&D because that underpins the high-quality pet products and experience, we have built our reputation and business on. We lead as a trusted innovator, with superb R&D strength having applied for and obtained more than 300 patents. The construction of high technical barriers means that there is more room for development, especially in the higher-end market, as we work to leverage new capabilities, including state-of-the-art technology and supply systems, as we more forcefully exert our brand power, and promote the development of industry quality and the improvement of the consumer product experience."

Dogness has built an integrated sales platform across all channels, with major customers including, Petco, PetSmart, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Sam's Club, Walmart, Target, QVC®, Pet Value, Pets at Home, PETZL, Petmate, Trendspark, Anyi Trading, IKEA, SimplyShe, and online shopping platforms, such as Amazon, Chewy.com, Boqii Holding Limited, Target.com, HomeDepot.com, Loews.com, Wayfair.com, JD, Tmall and Taobao, as well as live streaming sales platforms hosted by influencers.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dogness International Corporation