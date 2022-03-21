EyeLock Releases New Biometric-Centric Access Control System, NanoAccess™

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeLock LLC, a leader of iris biometric authentication solutions and a subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) is leveraging its strength in the biometric industry again with the introduction of the NanoAccess™ access control system.

NanoAccess is the first "biometric-centric" access control system with biometric features built-in and represents a major enhancement to the Company's solutions for the global markets. With NanoAccess at its core, EyeLock now provides all the pieces of the access control solution puzzle. This latest release enables EyeLock to provide a complete, end-to-end solution at a very competitive price point.

NanoAccess is a feature-rich solution, allowing users to utilize their cell phones and smart watches as their secure credentials, instead of costly access cards or touch-based PIN pads. And of course, all of EyeLock's biometric devices, including the new NanoFace biometric reader, are fully integrated into NanoAccess at no additional cost.

Need to adhere to strict PII and GDPR requirements? NanoAccess supports EyeLock's "Portable Templates" feature which places a user's secure biometric template on a smart card or mobile device instead of on a computer or in a database. NanoAccess software is web-based, so there is no software to install or upgrade later. Simply use your favorite web browser from any Windows® or Apple® PC.

"Until the release of NanoAccess, EyeLock was simply selling biometric readers that required an access control system to operate at its full potential. Many of our sales partners around the world have been looking for an affordable, biometric-centric, access control solution and we listened to them. NanoAccess will redefine EyeLock as a complete biometric technology solutions provider, and this, coupled with our entrance into the facial biometric market last week, is a major step in that direction," said Chris Jahnke, EyeLock's SVP of Global Business Development.

If you are considering a new access control system, one that is full of features and designed with today's technologies in mind, you need to take a closer look at NanoAccess. Want to see it in action? Visit us at ISC West 2022 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV on March 22-25, Booth #19116.

About EyeLock:

EyeLock LLC is an acknowledged leader in advanced biometric identity authentication. The Company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 75 patents granted and another 30 pending, and proprietary technology enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLock's solutions have been integrated and embedded across consumer and enterprise platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Corporations across the Fortune 500 recognize the need for higher security that EyeLock provides. For more information, please visit www.eyelock.com or contact EyeLock via email directly at sales@eyelock.com.

About VOXX International Corporation:

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

