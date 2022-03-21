Instawork Announces International Expansion of Flexible Staffing Platform

The flexible work app brings work opportunities to Toronto and Vancouver, Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instawork , the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled workers, announced today its expansion into Canada. This launch marks the first international market expansion for Instawork. The announcement comes less than a year after the company raised $60 million in Series C financing and exceeded its goal of adding 100,000 new Instawork app users (Pros) to meet increased demand ahead of the busy holiday season.

Instawork logo (PRNewsfoto/Instawork) (PRNewswire)

In Toronto , Instawork already has over 10,000 downloads, where hourly workers can make an average of $19.50 per hour.

Instawork will first bring its technology to Toronto and Vancouver. In Toronto, Instawork has already seen over 10,000 app downloads, where hourly workers can make an average of $19.50 per hour, which is thirty percent above the local minimum wage. In Vancouver, several thousand hourly workers are leveraging flexible work while making an average of $17 per hour. Pros can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

The benefits hourly workers experience using Instawork include:

- Work flexibility: build schedules around personal lives and income goals

- Unlimited income opportunity: work as little or as much as you want

- Get paid quickly: ability to get paid the same day

- Try new jobs and gain new skills quickly

"Available shifts on Instawork have grown eight-fold in the U.S. over the last two years. By meeting the needs of today's hourly workforce, Instawork has been able to create economic opportunities for local businesses and professionals throughout the pandemic and The Great Resignation," said Sumir Meghani, Instawork Co-founder and CEO. "The recovery of our economy depends on keeping businesses staffed with top talent and providing hourly workers the flexibility and growth opportunities to be successful. We look forward to bringing our technology to the Canadian workforce and local businesses."

Businesses that rely on Instawork Pros range from nationally-recognized organizations to retailers seeing massive supply chain disruption, and local hospitality businesses that need to staff service roles quickly. These businesses are consistently matched with high quality, reliable Pros to fill available shifts and deliver valuable services. The platform encourages both hourly workers and businesses to rate each other on a five-star scale after each shift to help match future shifts with those who are best qualified.

"When COVID hit in 2020, our labor pool shrank drastically almost overnight. When business came back, there were massive demands for labor, but not enough supply to meet it," said David Silber of Encore Catering. "With Instawork, we've been able to take on significantly more business. We like being able to review worker profiles ahead of time and they greatly appreciate the ability to get paid for their work the same day - it's a win for everyone."

Businesses using Instawork experience the following benefits:

- Quick access to qualified workers in their community

- Improved operational efficiency with quality and reliable staffing

- Address staffing needs across multiple markets

- Leverage feedback from peer organizations on the quality and performance of Instawork Pro users

Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than one million workers in the U.S., filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork was recently named one of Built In's 2022 Best Midsize Companies to work for in the Bay Area, a 2022 Top Workplace, and was named one of the "Best Apps of the Summer" in 2021. Instawork helps businesses in food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 U.S. markets. For more information visit: www.instawork.com

Media Contact

Kira Caban

Head of Strategic Communications

kcaban@instawork.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instawork