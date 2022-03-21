Leybold to Discontinue and Replace SV 200 Pump

EXPORT, Pa. , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leybold SOGEVAC SV 200 vacuum pump has been a robust, reliable vacuum pump for many different applications over the years. The SV 200 will become obsolete by the end of this year, but Leybold has decided to replace it with a better, updated version: the SOGEVAC SV 220 B vacuum pump.
The SV 220 B offers the same robustness and reliability as the SV 200 pump, but there are now more added benefits. With this new pump, one can expect:
- 12% increased flow rate
- Lower oil operating temperature, longer oil life
- Hygienic design
- Patented single exhaust filter instead of four filters
- Low noise level
- An integrated oil-lubrication system eliminates external oil pipes
- PTFE shaft seals for aggressive applications
- Viton gaskets and O-rings
- Water-cooled and O2 version available
- Inlet position vs. feet same as SV 200 model
For more information on this new pump, please contact your local Leybold Account Manager or an Insides Sales Engineer.
