National Survey Finds 90% of Adults with Children in the Home are Aware of Window Covering Cord Safety Hazards

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey from the Window Covering Safety Council (WCSC) found that 90% of adults with children in the home are aware of the strangulation hazard certain window covering cords may pose to infants and young children. The WCSC study was conducted in March 2022 using an online survey among 1,000 U.S. adults, ages 18 and older.

While a vast majority of parents now know the importance of window covering cord safety, the survey also found that only 68% of consumers have updated their window coverings since 2018, the year a new safety standard went into effect. The 2018 ANSI/WCMA standard included new safety requirements for custom window coverings and required all stock products sold in stores and online to be cordless or have inaccessible or short cords. Stock products account for approximately 80 percent of all window covering products sold in the U.S.

"It is important that consumers with young children are not only aware of the safety hazard of window covering cords, but that they also take action and update their window coverings with today's safer, cordless products," said Window Covering Safety Council (WCSC) Executive Director, Peter Rush. "Continued public education and about the risk window covering cords pose to young children is paramount. Families are strongly encouraged to inspect their window coverings for exposed cords and to go cordless."

Consumers shopping for new window covering products can look for the Best for Kids™ label at all major US retailers to identify products suited for homes with young children. Products with the Best for Kids™ label have been tested by a third-party laboratory and have either no cords or no accessible cords.

Generational differences were also identified with the national survey with awareness of the strangulation hazard window covering cords may pose to infants and ‎young children, ranging from Baby Boomers with 100% awareness to Gen Z with 87% awareness. The survey therefore informs WCSC as it assesses the platforms that various age groups prefer to receive news and safety information.

The Window Covering Safety Council offers childproofing safety tips to those who have children in the home or may visit. For more information on window covering cord safety in the home, visit www.windowcoverings.org. Connect with WCSC on Facebook and Instagram for more home safety information and ideas.

The Window Covering Safety Council (WCSC) is a coalition of major U.S. manufacturers, importers and retailers of window coverings dedicated to educating consumers about window covering cord safety. The Council also assists and supports its members in the industry's ongoing efforts to encourage the use of cordless products in homes with young children, its redesign of corded products and to support the national ANSI/WCMA standard for corded window coverings. WCSC's activities in no way constitute an assumption of any legal duty owed by its members or any other entity.

