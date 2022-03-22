Engiven Enables Crypto Donors to Donate to Samaritan's Purse Ukraine Relief Efforts

Samaritan's Purse Establishes Emergency Field Hospital in Ukraine

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Engiven, a leading cryptocurrency donation services company, is honored to announce the ability for crypto donors to support Ukraine relief efforts through Samaritan's Purse.

The Samaritan's Purse team has established an Emergency Field Hospital in Ukraine with two operating rooms and capacity for 14 major surgeries or 30 minor surgeries per day. There will be nearly 60 total inpatient beds, including four intensive care unit beds and four step-down beds. The emergency room can handle 100 patients per day. Samaritan's Purse also sent a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) including doctors, nurses, and logistics and set-up personnel. The field hospital will provide specialized trauma care to people impacted by the conflict.

Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan's Purse explains, "Ukrainian families are hurting and in desperate need of physical aid and prayer during this difficult time. We are deploying life-saving medical care to aid people who are suffering. We want to meet the needs of these families in their darkest moments while pointing them to the light and hope of Jesus Christ."

With disaster response specialists already on the ground in Poland and Moldova, Samaritan's Purse airlifted a medical clinic and additional relief supplies on March 10. Teams have established a 24-hour medical clinic at the Lviv train station and a medical clinic on the border of Ukraine and Moldova. These health clinics will equip Samaritan's Purse medical staff to meet minor trauma needs and provide general medical care for some 200 patients each day. Given their relationships with churches in the country Samaritan's Purse is able to see how others can assist in this volatile situation including the donation of crypto.

Graham adds, "We are grateful for every opportunity we have to reach more people with the love and compassion of Jesus Christ. We are thankful that Engiven is a leader in cryptocurrency giving and will allow our supporters yet one more way to support those in desperate need around the world."

Additionally, Samaritan's Purse has over 3,200 ministry partners inside Ukraine, including a robust outreach through Operation Christmas Child. As conflict erupted, they were in the process of distributing 600,000 gift-filled shoeboxes this year.

James Lawrence, CEO of Engiven shares, "Everyone is asking how they can help with efforts in the Ukraine and to the surrounding countries as the refugees flee. Engiven is honored to enable people to donate crypto to Samaritan's Purse in order to provide medical relief, hygiene kits, and assistance to refugees."

For more information on how to donate crypto to Samaritan's Purse, visit: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/cyrptocurrency/

Engiven's proprietary technologies equip nonprofit organizations to securely accept and liquidate cryptocurrency donations while eliminating the complexity and risk associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Engiven provides a highly automated end to end solution where the crypto donation is verified on the blockchain, exchanged for USD and the donor is immediately provided with a gift receipt.

For more information on how to accept crypto donations for your church, ministry or nonprofit organization, visit: https://engiven.com

About Engiven

Founded in 2018, Engiven is a leading provider of cryptocurrency donation services to nonprofits and faith-based organizations. The Engiven platform provides a highly automated crypto giving solution that includes block chain monitoring, automatic exchanges, gift receipts, bank deposits, IRS tax form creation, custody options, and a full suite of developer APIs. For more information about Engiven, visit https://engiven.com

About Samaritan's Purse

Samaritan's Purse stands ready to respond at a moment's notice whenever and wherever disaster strikes. The international Christian relief organization specializes in meeting critical needs for victims of conflict, disaster, famine, and epidemics throughout the world, often working through ministry partners on the ground. Disaster response specialists provide food, water, shelter, medicine, and other assistance in the Name of Jesus Christ.

