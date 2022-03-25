Montana's Bitterroot Mile Club opens new season with more fly fishing, guided float tours

The riverside luxury boutique resort offers unique, personalized stays from March through December

HAMILTON, Mont., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitterroot Mile Club (TBMC), a first-class luxury boutique resort on the banks of Montana's pristine Bitterroot River, has opened its third season this year by offering guests more distinctive wildlife opportunities, outdoor escapes and guided events from March through December.

The Bitterroot Mile Club, a Montana boutique resort, offers unique, personalized stays from March through December. (PRNewswire)

"Families or small groups who are looking for a different experience can rent their own mini-resort and get away from the vacation crowds," said Scott Woolfolk, owner and operator of TBMC. "We maintain exclusivity by allowing only one guest party to rent out the entire resort for the duration their stay. Whether this is a team on a corporate retreat or a large family gathering, that group is the only one on the property. Guests can enjoy luxurious amenities while still experiencing intimate access to the waterfront and the seclusion necessary to create extraordinary encounters."

With one large main lodge, two deluxe cabins and three state-of-the-art glamping huts, TBMC can host up to 18 guests. In addition to the luxurious guest accommodations, the resort also offers dry fly fishing and boating packages so guests can fish or float. Guests can also enjoy a bocce court, a hot tub center, a pickleball court and a cold plunge pool. Other amenities can include horseback trail rides, ATV/UTV rides, hiking and yoga.

Breakfast and dinner are provided by Mission Bistro, a Stevensville, Montana, restaurant featuring northwest cuisine with a touch of French inspiration.

Travelers to the region will recognize the scenic Bitterroot River Valley if they're fans of the hit television series, "Yellowstone." The show is filmed throughout the region, and the barn scenes are shot less than 20 miles from TBMC in nearby Darby, Montana.

Woolfolk and his wife, Danka, purchased the property in 2019 and began remodeling and renovating the resort to offer guests contemporary accommodations in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. The resort was up and running for the 2020 season, and many first-season guests returned in 2021.

Woolfolk said he believes the beauty of the boutique resort should be experienced by anyone who loves nature.

"The Bitterroot River is a deep, slow-moving river, which makes it one of the best places in the United States for dry fly fishing," Woolfolk said. "And the river isn't limited to those who fish. While floating down the river, you are likely to see osprey, eagles and the occasional moose. Visitors can immerse themselves in the wildlife, water and simple beauty of the area while in the company of only their coworkers or close friends or family. It's truly a unique experience."

About The Bitterroot Mile Club (TBMC)



The Bitterroot Mile Club (TBMC) is a luxury resort on the banks of Montana's pristine Bitterroot River. TBMC offers unique private waterfront getaways in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains for visitors seeking exclusive outdoor escapes, from fly-fishing and fine dining to winter sports and spellbinding backcountry scenery. For more information, visit https://www.bitterrootmile.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bitterroot Mile Club