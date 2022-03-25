SABESP ANNOUNCES 2021 RESULTS

SÃO PAULO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its fourth quarter and 2020 results.

In 2021, the net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 19,491.0 million, up by 9.5% over 2020. Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 6,372.7 million.

The Company recorded a net income of R$ 2,305.9 million, compared to the R$ 973.3 million reported in 2020, an increase of R$ 1,332.6 million (+136.9%).

The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: ri.sabesp.com.br

