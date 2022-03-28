VantageScore Appoints Dr. Rikard Bandebo as Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer

Experienced Chief Product Officer and Former Chief Economist Joins Executive Team

STAMFORD, Conn., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VantageScore Solutions, LLC today announced that Dr. Rikard Bandebo has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer where he will be responsible for the company's product portfolio and drive development of VantageScore's new credit scoring models and attributes. Bandebo will report to VantageScore President and CEO Silvio Tavares.

"VantageScore has consistently been a leader in innovation, competition and financial inclusion. Expanding our product development capabilities with a talented and experienced data analytics executive like Rikard is a key strategic development for our company," said VantageScore President and CEO Silvio Tavares.

Dr. Bandebo has more than 20 years of experience in quantitative and qualitative data analysis and product strategy leadership. Bandebo previously served as Chief Product Officer for Deloitte's Bersin unit and was also the Chief Economist for First Data, later acquired by Fiserv.

"I am excited to lead VantageScore's product team at a time when the opportunities for the company have never been greater," said Dr. Bandebo. "Advanced data analytics and machine learning technologies will drive the next chapter of innovation for the credit scoring industry, and VantageScore will be a key leader of that movement."

Dr. Bandebo earned his Doctorate, Master of Science as well as his Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Business, Economics and Computer Science degrees from University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

About VantageScore Solutions

VantageScore Solutions develops consumer credit scoring models that combine the need for both financial inclusivity and dependable predictiveness across all scoring ranges. The company's most recent models score approximately 96 percent of all adults 18 and older – including 37 million more people than conventional models – without sacrificing safety and soundness. As a result, lenders using VantageScore can extend credit to those who have been historically marginalized, including minority and lower-to-middle income Americans. VantageScore credit scores are used by thousands of lenders, landlords, utility companies, telecom companies, and many others to determine creditworthiness. Additionally, tens of millions of consumers rely on free access to their VantageScore credit scores to monitor their own creditworthiness.

VantageScore Solutions was launched in 2006 and is owned by America's three national credit reporting companies (CRCs) – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Using a patent-protected tri-bureau methodology, VantageScore delivers time-tested, innovative and more consistent credit scoring models across all three CRCs.

