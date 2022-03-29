Ivy Rehab Adds Three New York Clinics Through Partnership with MOST Physical Therapy

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal and pediatric rehabilitative services, has partnered with MOST Physical Therapy in New York's Hudson Valley.

"Over my career, I am honored to have provided physical therapy services to professional athletes, Academy Award-winning actors and members of the presidential cabinet," said Bill BreMiller, Owner and Partner of MOST Physical Therapy. "I am grateful to have served my fellow service members and neighbors from all walks of life. I am proud to partner with Ivy Rehab to continue providing excellent physical therapy services to improve the health and wellness of more members of my community."

Bill BreMiller has more than 40 years of experience in physical therapy. After receiving a Master's in Physical Therapy from Baylor University in 1981, he served as a physical therapist for the United States Army, earning the rank of Lieutenant Colonel while working with injured soldiers and researching the effects of chronic pain. Drawing on his drive to serve, Bill BreMiller opened MOST Physical Therapy in 1990 in Millbrook, N.Y. The focus on providing amazing customer service allowed MOST to grow into the surrounding communities of Hopewell Junction and Rhinebeck.

"I am honored to partner with both an Army veteran and a veteran of our profession. Through Bill's service to both our country and communities, the world is a better place. I could not be more delighted to have Bill and his team join Ivy Rehab," said Michael Rucker, CEO for Ivy. "We look forward to growing together and being able to serve more patients with MOST PT throughout the Poughkeepsie area."

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics found throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision, and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

