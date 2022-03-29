The Spike in LASIK Heightens the Importance of Consumer Research into Laser Eye Surgeries

A spread of "LASIK Mills" in New York City also complicates the good news that more people received laser eye surgery than ever before.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the record volume of laser eye surgeries performed in the United States in 2021, Craig Moskowitz MD, FRCSC , a leading no-cut refractive surgeon in New York City, urged consumers to prioritize long-term wellness as they research procedures like LASIK, Photo-Refractive Keratectomy (PRK), and Advanced Surface Ablation (ASA).

One of the top-rated ophthalmologists and refractive surgeons in Manhattan, Dr. Craig Moskowitz is an international specialist in a safer, no-cut alternative to LASIK eye surgery called Advanced Surface Ablation (ASA). (PRNewswire)

According to the Refractive Surgery Council, over 833,000 people received laser vision correction last year – the highest number ever recorded, and a 92% jump from 2020.

"On the surface, this is fantastic growth and even better news. Everyone deserves a chance to achieve their best vision without contacts or glasses," said Dr. Moskowitz of Moskowitz Eye Care . "Unfortunately, though, many patients wind up having the surgery that bears the most long-term complications and the most exposure to shady business practices."

With respect to long-term complications, Dr. Moskowitz said that the instantaneous results and minimal recovery period offered by LASIK are the main reasons why it is the most common laser eye surgery in America. But over time, almost half of all LASIK patients develop vision problems that are directly attributable to "cutting" procedures like LASIK and Small Incision Lenticule Extraction (SMILE), he said.

Indeed, the FDA found that 46% of LASIK recipients reported having at least one visual symptom (such as dry eyes and halos) at three months after the surgery.

"I urge anyone making a decision about laser eye surgery to base their decision on their vision and comfort 2 months, 2 years, and 20 years down the road instead of 2 hours or 2 days after the surgery," said Dr. Moskowitz.

Additionally, reporting by The Wall Street Journal in November 2021 found that surgeons at large-scale LASIK centers are "pressured by corporate management to follow practices that put the company's profits over patient care." A summary of four such practices can be found here .

To help patients choose the corrective surgery that is most likely to succeed for them personally, Dr. Moskowitz maintains a Laser Eye Surgery blog where he has published a guide describing the differences between LASIK, PRK and ASA and How to Get Laser Eye Surgery in New York City .

Although he specializes in Advanced Surface Ablation (ASA) Surgery, he encourages anyone researching LASIK or PRK to contact him for a free and objective consultation about what procedure best suits their eyes.

About Moskowitz Eye Care

Moskowitz Eye Care is a boutique ophthalmology practice in New York City. One of the top-rated ophthalmologists and refractive surgeons in Manhattan, Craig Moskowitz MD, FRSCS is an international specialist in a safer, no-cut alternative to LASIK eye surgery called Advanced Surface Ablation (ASA). Dr. Moskowitz personally performs every eye examination and operation, providing a truly individualized patient experience and world-class outcomes.

Moskowitz Eye Care is located between Park and Lexington at 114 E 72nd St in Manhattan. (PRNewswire)

Unlike other New York City eye care clinics and “LASIK Mills,” Dr. Moskowitz does not delegate any of your care to anyone but himself. Instead, he will see you from your initial consultation all the way through your last post-op visit. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moskowitz Eye Care