Two Friends Bring Award-Winning Sandwich Shop to Mueller, Opening First of Six Locations in the Area

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu Now Open in Mueller

MUELLER, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, is debuting a new location in Mueller at 1200 Barbara Jordan Blvd. today. This will mark the first brick and mortar location, with a ghost kitchen having opened in April of 2021. Capriotti's brings the Mueller community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Mueller Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Mueller community.

The new location is owned and operated by business partners and friends, Julian King and Warren Shu. Both have very different backgrounds, with King having spent his career in the restaurant industry and Shu working at his own family office investments company. When the pair met while working out at a gym, King had the dream of owning his own restaurant and Shu had a strong interest in being a part of the industry. Together they looked at many different concepts, before finding the perfect fit – Capriotti's.

"After trying Capriotti's for the first time, Warren and I knew this was something we needed to bring to our community," said King. "We don't just want to bring a new restaurant to the area, we want to bring an entirely unique experience, and also give our team members the opportunity to grow. With six units, our plan is to help people work their way up to leadership positions throughout our several locations."

Mueller Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Mueller offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the shop open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 512-520-5885. You can also contact Tamiya Sandlin about catering at 512-734-5062 or catering@capriottistx.com.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Allie Bertrand, Fishman PR | abertrand@fishmanpr.com | 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop