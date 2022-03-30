ESG DATA INTELLIGENCE FIRM, DEEPKI, RAISES €150 MILLION TO HELP REAL ESTATE SECTOR REDUCE ITS ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT AND COMBAT CLIMATE CHANGE

- Largest ever ClimateTech SaaS fundraising in the Real Estate sector -

LONDON and PARIS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepki , the only company in the world offering a fully populated ESG data intelligence platform for the real estate sector, announces that it has raised €150 million in a Series C round of funding. The operation was co-led by One Peak and Highland Europe, two London-based VC firms specializing in category-leading, growth-stage, tech-enabled companies in Europe.

Deepki Co-Founders (Left) Emmanuel Blanchet, (Right) Vincent Bryant (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2014, Deepki's SaaS platform helps real estate investors, owners and managers improve the ESG performance of their real estate assets and in the process, enhance their value. It enables clients to collect ESG data, get a comprehensive overview of their portfolio's ESG performance, establish investment plans to reach Net Zero and assess results.

The new funding will help develop Deepki's leadership position in Europe through innovation, securing over 200 new hires in 2022 , establish and grow the business in the US within the next 12 months and carry out strategic acquisitions. Other investors include Bpifrance, Revaia, Hi Inov and Statkraft Ventures.

Commenting on the new funding, Vincent Bryant (CEO) and Emmanuel Blanchet (COO) Co-founders of Deepki, said:

"More than $5 trillion of investment [1] is needed each year to decarbonize the built environment and ensure the real estate sector can meet its commitment to meet the net zero target by 2050. The value of the monitoring and analytics market required to achieve this goal is likely to be worth $5 to $10 billion by 2025, with year-on-year growth of 20%. Today's announcement means that we are in an even stronger position to take advantage of this huge opportunity."

Jean Tardy-Joubert, Partner at Highland Europe, and Humbert de Liedekerke Beaufort, Managing Partner at One Peak, commented:

"The real estate sector is currently responsible for 40% of the Earth's carbon emissions, and Deepki provides a way for building owners, managers and tenants to measure and therefore neutralize the carbon impact of their assets. For one of the world's oldest and most important industries, Deepki is providing an important first step on the journey to achieving the real estate's Net Zero goals."

[1] Vivid Economics

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deepki