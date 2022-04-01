Cache Creek Casino Resort has Deployed Quick Custom Intelligence's Slot Platform

SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cache Creek Casino Resort and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the QCI Slot Platform has been deployed by their property in Brooks California. The platform has been installed, the team has been trained, and they are actively using the tool.

"To properly optimize a gaming floor, you need a wide range of data, but more importantly, you need action items derived from the data. QCI Slots is a robust analysis tool that provides our team with comprehensive data and instantly actionable insights about our gaming floor. The intuitive interface is user friendly allowing the team to quickly access desired results. When combined with data stories in my inbox, integrated player information, and visualization capabilities, the QCI platform was absolutely the right choice for us. We are excited about our partnership today and what QCI may offer in the future," said Oliver Shoemaker, VP of Slot Operations for Cache Creek Casino Resort.

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas, stated "we are honored that Cache Creek Casino Resort has deployed the QCI Slots tool to assist with managing and optimizing their gaming floor. Our growing partnership exemplifies the importance of the QCI collaborative philosophy in regards to continued enhancement of our products. With over 50 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide using our tools, we are confident our highly configurable product will meet the dynamic needs of Cache Creek Casino Resort."

ABOUT Cache Creek Casino Resort

Cache Creek Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, is California's premier casino resort. Located 40 miles northwest of Sacramento and 80 miles from the San Francisco Bay Area in Brooks, CA, it features more than 600 four-diamond luxury hotel rooms, thousands of exclusive slot machines, hundreds of table games, ten incredible dining experiences, world-class nightlife, a full-service spa, and an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information, please visit cachecreek.com.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 50 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

