ITA Group Named Among Top Channel Incentive Management Companies by Leading Independent Research Firm

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITA Group, a global channel incentive solution provider, has been named among top channel incentive management companies in The Forrester Wave™: Channel Incentive Management (CIM), Q1 2022: The 11 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up report.

Forrester evaluated 11 of the most significant CIM vendors against 23 criteria, including Channel Performance & Incentive Types, Capabilities & Personalization, and Automation, Insights & Analytics.

ITA Group was cited as a Strong Performer in CIM, earning the highest possible scores in the Customer & Partner Types, Non-Monetary & Micro Incentives, and Security & Privacy criteria.

In the report, Forrester authors and analysts Maria Chien and Jay McBain state, "ITA Group is best suited for larger enterprises in North America with a need for deep-level industry knowledge, combined with a highly customizable platform supported by a superior professional services portfolio." They also write, "ITA Group aims to reduce the complexity of channel incentives by combining highly configurable technology with robust services supporting deep cross-industry incentives use cases."

"The Forrester Wave validates for us ITA Group's market-leading ability to motivate and engage any customer and partner type in a single enterprise-class platform," shared Ellen Linkenhoker, Insights and Strategy Lead for ITA Group's channel solutions, "We're helping indirect channel businesses grow their channel revenues and performance metrics by offering a platform built to accommodate concurrent programs for sales and non-sales audiences."

"The future of our channel incentive platform is bright," commented ITA Group's Vice President of Strategy Kristin Brandenburgh. "Our solutions infuse sophisticated time- and journey-based segmentation with proactive nudges based on real profile and behavioral elements. We're also actively investing in innovation to modernize claims programs and personalize programs through machine learning and AI."

To know more about the Channel Incentive Management, Q1 2022 report, please contact Forrester directly or visit the website (www.forrester.com) to gain access to this report.

Learn more about ITA Group's Channel Partner Solutions and Channel Incentive Management Technology.

About ITA Group

ITA Group delivers custom-crafted global engagement solutions that motivate and inspire employees, channel partners and customers. With operations globally and throughout the U.S., ITA Group infuses strategies proven to fuel advocacy and drive business results for some of the world's biggest brands. Find out more at www.itagroup.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ITA Group