Allego® Expands Its Customer Base in the Age of Virtual Selling

WALTHAM, Mass., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced increased demand for its platform as demonstrated by new customer wins, including Blatchford , Berry Global and Endologix LLC .

The increased demand coincides with the growth of virtual selling in the past two years, with 92% of B2B buyers preferring virtual sales interactions — further solidifying the need for organizations to enable and train sales reps to navigate the new digital buyer experience. Allego's customers have collectively created and shared over 3 million pieces of content with colleagues and buyers from over 200 countries across Allego's 12 data centers around the world.

Endologix, a privately held global medical device company dedicated to improving patients' lives by providing innovative therapies for the interventional treatment of vascular disease, turned to Allego to help their North American sales team better manage content and share best practices.

"With our sales team spread out across North America, we needed a way to organize our content so sellers have the most relevant information at the time of need. We also needed a way for our sellers to collaborate and share ideas with each other as part of the learning process," said Eric Gellinger, National Training Manager, Endologix. "With Allego, we're able to put content creation into our sellers' hands and easily organize that content into searchable video libraries that allow sellers to add feedback for their peers within the videos. Our team has quickly embraced how easy it is to create content, share best practices and collaborate within the Allego platform."

In just two months, the Endologix team created 239 videos with 7,078 total views and 496 feedback items on those videos.

"Allego's mission has always been to ensure sales teams have the skills, knowledge and content they need to win new customers. As companies have continued to adapt to the hybrid work environment, the need for innovative approaches to equip sales teams has become more evident," said Yuchun Lee , CEO and co-founder of Allego. "The continued expansion of our customer base proves that users across industries see Allego as the complete solution modern sales teams need to take on remote buyer interactions confidently and successfully."

Allego's new customers come from a range of industries, including financial services, banking, manufacturing and medical devices. Notable new customers include:

About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, more than 650,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and sales enablement in the flow of work, please visit Allego.com .

