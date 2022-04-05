CAMP Introduces First Disney Themed Experience - Mickey & Friends: An Extra Big Adventure

First-of-its-Kind Themed Experience Inspired by Disney's Iconic "Sensational Six" Opens at CAMP's NYC Flagship Store on May 28th.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMP , the Family Experience Company, will open its Magic Door to its newest themed experience: "Mickey & Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure" on May 28th at the 5th Avenue flagship store located at 110 5th Avenue in New York City. This interactive, larger-than-life collaboration is the first of several Disney-themed experiences that CAMP will launch in 2022 and that will travel to other CAMP locations later this year and beyond.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 15th and fans can sign up here to learn more and receive alerts about this magical adventure coming to CAMP. D23 and Disney Vacation Club members can purchase exclusive pre-sale tickets today here .

Launched in 2018, CAMP creates immersive retail experiences that inspire and engage families through a unique combination of play, product, and programming. CAMP operates eight retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas and is expanding to Los Angeles, California later this month. CAMP recently participated in the 2021 Disney Accelerator, a program that is designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world.

"We are excited to bring a splash of Disney magic to our CAMP families, with an extraordinary adventure right in their own backyard," says Ben Kaufman, CAMP's Co-Founder and CEO. "There is no icon or group of characters in history that transcends generations and connects families and friends more than Mickey & Friends. Collaborating on this project with the team at Disney has been a dream come true."

Behind CAMP's signature Magic Door is an immersive experience where families will be guided by a CAMP Counselor through a narrative-driven adventure, packed with plenty of Disney and CAMP magic. Guests will climb, slide, bounce, and dance their way through a unique themed environment. With plenty of interactive entertainment and numerous photo opportunities, the experience will be unforgettable family fun, the way only Disney and CAMP could provide.

"Mickey & Friends have inspired friendships around the world with their enduring bond and countless adventures," said Stephanie Young, President, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. "By collaborating with CAMP, we are able to connect families with our characters like Mickey & Friends through innovative storytelling and an immersive retail experience."

In addition to the experience, Mickey & Friends merchandise, including cozy clothes and blankets from Barefoot Dreams, train sets from BRIO, drinkware from Corkcicle, jewelry from BaubleBar, eco-friendly toys from Green Toys and more, will be available for sale within the experience and on CAMP.com. For more information visit camp.com and follow @campstores and hashtags: #DisneyMickeyAndFriendsxCAMP.

ABOUT CAMP

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question, "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of retail and media. Launched in December of 2018, CAMP operates eight retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Texas, and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms.

