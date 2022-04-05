Greenhill Management Partners with Integrity to Expand Product Portfolio and Agent Opportunities

Mississippi-based IMO with deep roots and a strong Medicare focus will secure its nearly 60-year legacy and provide enhanced solutions to the agents and consumers it serves

DALLAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Greenhill Management, an independent marketing organization based near Jackson, Mississippi. As part of the acquisition, Mike Greenhill, President of Greenhill Management, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

M.C. Greenhill founded Greenhill Management nearly 60 years ago, offering health insurance products and annuities to seniors in Louisiana and Mississippi. His son, Mike Greenhill, assumed company leadership in 1984. By remaining steadfastly dedicated to the highest level of service and support for agents, Greenhill Management has become a respected and high-performing agency specializing in Medicare.

"Greenhill Management understands the value of service in this business — it has fueled their success across the South for generations," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity shares that commitment, which makes this partnership a fantastic match. In addition, Mike can usher in a new generation of growth while remaining at the helm of his organization. Integrity's broad suite of systems and resources will empower Greenhill Management to expand into new service categories and provide high-quality products to serve even more Americans. It will be a privilege to see Mike and his team progress using the industry-leading platform Integrity offers its partners."

"As I look to the future of Greenhill Management, I'm ready for opportunities for diversification and security," explained Mike Greenhill, President of Greenhill Management. "Integrity can not only help us upgrade our product portfolio, but also extend the regions we're serving. With Integrity's technology and resources powering our team, I know the legacy of the family company my father founded is secure. Our employees and agents will have more opportunities to serve more people than ever, while our culture remains intact. We'll boost our efficiencies and at the same time benefit from the additional credibility and stability that come from being part of a large company. We're so proud that Greenhill Management is now an Integrity partner."

An Integrity partnership will connect Greenhill Management with other innovative leaders and icons who learn from each other and strategize to meet today's industry opportunities. As part of Integrity's rapidly growing partner network, leading companies collaborate to develop and implement improved insurance and financial service processes — all to better protect the life, health and wealth of Americans.

Through its comprehensive insurtech platform, Integrity will help Greenhill Management scale its business model to a national level. These transformative, omnichannel offerings include intuitive customer relationship management software, proprietary quoting and enrollment systems, MedicareCENTER, and access to a world-class advertising and marketing firm. Greenhill Management can further focus on expansion opportunities by utilizing Integrity's proven infrastructure of business services, which streamline areas such as People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, finance, legal and compliance.

Additionally, Greenhill Management can now extend meaningful ownership to its employees through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Greenhill Management's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Greenhill.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Greenhill Management

Since 1966, the sales associates of Greenhill Management have helped Medicare beneficiaries find the right plan to complement their Medicare. Mike Greenhill and his staff serve hundreds of agents and thousands of clients in the Southeastern United States. The company operates in Mississippi and Louisiana, with offices in Ridgeland and Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company's primary focus is Medicare health plans, yet also offers long-term care and life insurance, as well as fixed-rate and equity index annuities. For more information, visit www.greenhillmgmt.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC