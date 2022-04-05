iBASEt Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

Rigorous audit validates iBASEt as a trusted provider of cloud-based solutions

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification. Completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit ensures compliance with the leading industry standards for managing and securing enterprise data.

SOC 2 compliance certifies that iBASEt meets best practices in data protection and has all the appropriate safeguards and procedures in place to control who can access sensitive data, which provides industry leading protection for customers that continue to accelerate manufacturing transformation efforts. The comprehensive audit followed strict adherence to the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and found no deviations based on the Trust Services Criteria for security and confidentiality and the controls to meet these criteria.

"iBASEt is committed to earning our customers' trust, and we demonstrate this by maintaining their security and availability within our platform," said Dr. Sung Kim, Chief Product and Technology Officer of iBASEt. "This certification marks an important milestone in the deployment of iSeries and validates our long-term investment and commitment to ensuring the security of our customer's valuable data and intellectual property as they continue to modernize operations."

The iBASEt Digital Operations Suite, powered by Solumina iSeries, is an ideal way to drive a paperless strategy that improves productivity by removing manual, error-prone processes from the shop floor. Resource-constrained manufacturers and their suppliers now have an affordable option to accelerate the adoption of new digital technologies that can quickly drive business value when deployed as a cloud-hosted, managed SaaS solution.

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

