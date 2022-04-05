Nacha Releases Top 50 Financial Institution ACH Originators and Receivers for 2021

HERNDON, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacha's Top 50 rankings of financial institution originators and receivers of ACH payments for 2021 are now available.

The Top 50 originating institutions saw total ACH volume of nearly 25 billion payments last year, an increase of 8.2% over 2020. They accounted for 92.1% of the ACH Network's total commercial payments volume.

The 2021 Top 50 receiving institutions recorded ACH volume totaling 18.2 billion payments, up 11% from 2020. They accounted for 62.6% of total ACH Network volume, which includes payments received from the federal government.

"These ACH payment volume increases in 2021 further demonstrate the accelerating shift to electronic payments happening in the U.S. economy," said Michael Herd, Nacha Senior Vice President, ACH Network Administration.

Additionally, Nacha reported more than 4.7 billion "off-Network" ACH payments in 2021. These are primarily "on-us" ACH payments for which the originating and receiving financial institution are the same, and therefore not submitted to an ACH Operator. Including these off-Network payments, total ACH payment volume for 2021 was 33.8 billion, an increase of 8.8% from 2020.

The complete Top 50 lists can be found at

https://www.nacha.org/sites/default/files/2022-03/Top_50_Originators_Receivers_2021.pdf.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. More than 29 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2021, valued at close to $73 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

